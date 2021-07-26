How many copies Death Stranding has sold revealed

Death stranding came to the PlayStation 4 originally in November 2019, with a PC version released in July 2020. Now, it was revealed earlier today that Hideo Kojima’s most recent work has sold over five million copies between the two platforms where this title is available, this according to Jay Boor, head of publication of Kojima Productions.

In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Boor revealed that in less than two years, Death stranding has exceeded five million units sold, and expects this number to increase with the release of the Director’s Cut for the PS5. This was what he commented:

“Since Death Stranding is the first title developed by Kojima Productions, from a sales perspective, it has done quite well. As of March 2021, Death Stranding has sold more than five million units worldwide on PlayStation 4 and PC. “

Regarding the new version of the game, although it had already been mentioned that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will have a series of technical improvements and more content, Boor has also revealed that the social multiplayer section has been expanded, and Kojima Productions will share more information about it in the coming days. This is what he mentioned about it:

“The main component of Death Stranding is its Social Strand System, which is a unique asynchronous multiplayer feature that allows players to connect with other players around the world through a variety of in-game actions. The Director’s Cut will expand this system and we will share more about that in the coming weeks. The goal of Director’s Cut is to introduce new content that will further expand the world within Death Stranding and, at the same time, enhance the core experience of the game and its features. “

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will arrive on PlayStation 5 on September 24, 2021. In related topics, here you can learn more about upgrading from PS4 to PS5. Similarly, Kojima reveals that the name Director’s Cut does not appeal to him.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz

