The retail companies or retail sales have proven to be of vital importance for consumers worldwide, since they can find in these spaces (physical and digital) an endless number of products to be able to satisfy different needs, be it food, entertainment, work, personal hygiene, etc. , achieving an effective positioning over others thanks to different issues.

In accordance with Statista in its ranking on the world’s top retail brands During 2021, Amazon dominated by far with 683 million dollars (thanks to its digital and multinational reach even greater due to the pandemic), Alibaba in second with 196 million, The Home Depot with 70 million, Walmart with 59 million, JD with 44 million , Costco with 35 million, among other retail companies.

Each of these physical stores are strategically located to reach their specific niche (or not so much), but they undoubtedly manage to save a considerable part of the population by offering them essential products in their day to day, or some not so important others. Despite this, stores take advantage of the spaces between aisles to be able to offer different products that, despite the fact that consumers were not in their search, they manage to attract their attention with a wide range of options to offer, emphasizing the importance from expand our catalog of articles and positioning our brand above the others; one of these companies that has exercised it quite well is Costco.

Costco has proven to have earned the respect and affection of consumers, being recorded with a simple tweet that has raised the brand positioning.

A user has shown her followers on Twitter that she started selling products such as brownies and desserts with her mother for 10 years and now she makes her own ice cream, inviting them to consume her products, to which another user has mentioned “You to you are level Costco (you do everything well) ”.

YOU FOR ME THESE COSTCO LEVEL (YOU DO EVERYTHING RIGHT) YOU KNOW HOW TO DO IT. 😍😍😍 – White Chocolate (@ FerHermi13) November 23, 2021

😍😍😍😍😍😍 As a fan of Costco there is no better compliment, thank you for giving so much love to my babyeee😭🥰💘 https://t.co/raD8SZ4CCj – What a fucking sweetness (@pinchedulzuraa) November 23, 2021

The user who made the publication in the same way thanked him and mentioned that for her there is no better compliment than compare it to costco, in addition to declaring himself a “fan” of the brand.

Putting retail brands aside temporarily, the rest of the companies have a good positioning probability if, in addition to offering their star products, they are in charge of offering solutions to different needs, demonstrating in addition to an effective strategy to position themselves, a good alternative for the consumer and in the same way increase our sales.

Other companies that are not necessarily dedicated to retail have demonstrated the importance of expand your product catalog in the market, including Coca-Cola. A few weeks ago Coca-Cola, the most important soft drink company in the world (currently), showed its intentions to explore new markets by incorporating into its plans a pilot test together with another company to distribute household and personal care products in Mexico , planning to gather the necessary knowledge to strengthen its value proposition for retailers and consumers in the future, an action that would further increase its sales in the medium term.

Expanding our product catalog opens a possibility for consumers to have a better perception of our brand, achieving an effective positioning.

