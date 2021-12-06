Foldable and rollable, this is the new 'all-in-one' smartphone from TCL

Foldable and rollable, this is the TCL all-in-one smartphone concept, we tell you about the characteristics of the new mobile device.

The new smartphone from TCL is a mobile device that integrates two cutting-edge technologies: foldable and rollable. The concept Fold ‘n Roll was unveiled by the company in January of this year, then we had news of the advancement of the design in DTC 2021; and now we can see it materialize.

The smartphone of TCL It includes a folding system similar to a book that we have already seen in several smartphones, but the screen can also be rolled over the left edge of the phone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/V1Hu4yACMT8

With both possibilities in one smartphone, TCL’s foldable and roll-up concept eliminates the need for a secondary display. Since, the screen can be extended to the left when unfolded, giving the user even more pixels in space.

What else integrates the “all-in-one” concept of TCL’s foldable and roll-up smartphone?

TCL is working on a flexible screen and foldable that includes HDR 1000 support with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and an effective resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 when fully extended. Refresh rates also range from 48Hz to 240Hz.

The space gained on the screen of the new device TCL, it also grants more internal space than in other standard-size smartphones, allowing more possibilities to be integrated; in addition to the advantages of the two technologies, foldable and rollable.

TCL has not made clear how much a device with these characteristics would cost in case of reaching the market.