The 11 of 11 is just around the corner and many AliExpress sellers have already prepared, showing us their best deals on Xiaomi products, not only in smartphones but also in a wide variety of household appliances and gadgets.

In view of this, below we have compiled Five of the best deals on Xiaomi products that you will find on AliExpress 11/11, from the new Xiaomi Pad 5, to the POCO F3, one of the best-selling smartphones of this year.

Five Xiaomi products that will be on sale on 11/11

As we said, 11.11 will bring great offers and discounts on Xiaomi products. Among them we find the Xiaomi Pad 5, which will not only drop from 399 euros to 369 euros, but also by applying our exclusive coupon «1111XIAOMIADDICTS43»You will have an extra discount of 43 euros.

The POCO F3 will also be heavily discounted. Without going further, you can buy this incredible smartphone for only 249 euros. For this you will have to use the promotional code «D11ES50»Which will only be available on 11.11.

What’s more, The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite will also be at a laughing price during 11.11. You can buy it for only 29.99 euros in AliExpress if you use the promotional code «SDMI9«. Probably one of the most interesting offers and within the reach of practically any pocket.

Looking for a new monitor? you’re lucky. On the 11th of the 11th you will buy the Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor 27 ″ for only 156.28 euros. For this you will have to use the promotional code «SDMI25»And enjoy this spectacular monitor.

Last but perhaps among the most remarkable offers we find the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″, one of the latest Xiaomi TVs. For only 386 euros you can buy it on 11.11Yes, you will have to use the code «SDMI45«.