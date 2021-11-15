Luckily, more and more of us are taking care of the planet seriously, with small gestures like betting on eco-responsible products (cosmetics, clothes and a thousand other things) and of course, recycling.

To do it comfortably and without being a hassle (especially if we are new to this) a great help can be a bucket prepared to classify the waste properly. A purchase that does not involve a large outlay and even less if we take advantage of Amazon’s pre Black Friday discounts:





With an exclusive design for Amazon We started this Wellhome with three compartments to facilitate the separation of garbage. For added convenience, this stainless steel design features three aluminum pedals (each color-matched) and buckets that allow you to place garbage bags for added hygiene.

The bucket has a total capacity of 45 liters and each compartment 15 liters, but the long and compact dimensions make it fit easily into any space, even in small kitchens. We found it today reduced by 104.99 85.99 euros.

Wellhome 3 Compartment Bin, Trash / Recycling Bins, Optimal Capacity for Paper, Glass and Plastic, for Home, Office, Indoor, Outdoor, Silver (Chrome), 45 l [Amazon Exclusive]





If we prefer a vertical cube, to make the most of the space, this Arregui Basic with three compartments in white It may be a good choice. It is a robust steel cube that has three independent drawers that open in a tilting way.

Each of them has a capacity of 17 liters, so we can use 20 or 30 liter garbage bags. The handles facilitate the extraction and the same, guaranteeing a better cleaning. We can find it reduced today on Amazon by 131.99 124 euros.

Arregui Basic 3 Compartment Steel Trash and Recycling Bin, White





Straddling the previous two, we have this vertical design but it has a larger cube above and just above, another two horizontally. In this case, it takes up less space both in height and width, but it can be less functional.

The stainless steel finish with plastic details is very elegant and by not differentiating the cubes by color it is easier to integrate it into the kitchen decoration. We have it lowered today on Amazon by 85.86 73.48 euros.

Habitex Cube Pedal ecological 3 Comp





With an aesthetic that leaves no doubt as to what type of garbage each bin is for, we have these three made of plastic 100% recyclable and BPA free. A lightweight and simple design that features a capacity of 12 liters in each bucket, ideal for tight spaces.

In addition, they come with gift stickers to perfectly distinguish each cube so it can be a great option for houses with children who want to start them in the world of recycling. Another advantage is that they are one of the cheapest, they are available on Amazon for 34.99 33.99 euros.

USE FAMILY Recycle Recycling Bins 12L -27x20x33 cm + 3 Recycling Stickers | Suitable 10 L Bags | Ecological garbage cans Recyclable Plastic (Organic, Paper, Glass and Plastic) (3 Compartments)





Undoubtedly one of the most sophisticated options, which we can sign for both home and office, is this set with three cubes of 45 liters (15 in each bucket) with an elegant and minimalist design that features metallic details and cream tones.

Each cube has a front color identification that makes the functionality of each one clear but without leaving behind the simple aesthetics of the design. We found it on Amazon from 169 94.99 euros (the price may vary depending on the size we choose).

KLARSTEIN Ordnungshüter 3 Recycling Trash Cans 45L (3 x 15-liter trash cans, Front door, Color identification) – Cream Beige

