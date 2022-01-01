Anywhere is good for the art. Even underfoot, as The Rug Company proposes with its new Mark Makin collection. A collection made up of four rugs that explore the relationship between art and decoration.

The decoration of a room is never complete until the textiles are incorporated. What includes the carpets. A rug, in addition to giving warmth to any room, serves to zone spaces and to incorporate colors and textures. And if in addition, as in this case, they incorporate an artistic note, better than better.

That is what you can achieve with the rugs in this collection. His abstract designs have a lot of rhythm and at the same time evoke the natural. With contemporary flair, these rugs pay tribute to painting and essential artistic movements.

Gesture rug





Inspired by an ancient desire for expression through art, this design features a neutral color palette, similar to the prehistoric marks made with stone and charcoal with a random and spontaneous appearance.

Fleck Carpet





Woven entirely in wool to create a thick and soft feel, the Fleck rug is reminiscent of a flock of birds in flight. The arrangement of the speckles intertwine and deviate together along the face of this design as they expand into abstract shapes. Marks of gold silk and soft white wool often overlap each other, on the neutral wool background, creating a slight sheen to highlight the sensation of movement

Dapple Flint and Dapple Rose Rugs

The Dapple Flint and Dapple Rose models include small wool markings, which are orchestrated by color in different sections of the rug. The composition of the design is hidden by a veil of identical markings, made with opposing masking techniques. subtly the Tetris-like tiles.

The Dapple Flint design highlights gloomy hues, illuminated by a layer of silky gold snow.





In contrast, Dapple Rose offers a lighter appearance as the top layer is made from bright white wool.





