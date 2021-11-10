When we look for modern classics Promising to stay in our wardrobe for the seasons that are needed, denim jackets with shearling lining appear as if by magic. Able to survive any barrage of trends, this type of garment always stands out as one of the most loved in the world of fashion. With incredible versatility when combining, today we show you five perfect versions to invest.

Designs for all tastes and pockets

Cutting oversize, tight, emulating a blazer or varying in the color of denim. There are many ways to make a difference with this type of garment and that is how we see it every season. Fashion firms continue to bet on this type of jacket that, year after year, triumph in street style. Perfect to combat the drop in temperatures with simplicity, fashion brands present us with endless proposals full of style.





– Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Ex-Boyfriend Jacket, 140 euros.

– Denim jacket with a shearling collar from Zara, 49.95 euros.





– Oversized shearling-effect denim jacket from Bershka, 45.99 euros.

– Isabel Marant’s Dipauline jacket, 590 euros.

It’s made with blue cotton denim.

In addition, if what you are looking for is to get away from the classic “denim blue and white sheep”, Levi’s proposes a totally black version that will not go unnoticed.





– Black Sherpa Trucker Ex-Boyfriend jacket from Levi’s, 140 euros.

