Closing the year with optimism will always be the ideal inspiration for our looks, and since there is nothing that fills a style more with life than color, the best outfits seen on the street are dressed in flagrant yellow tones, with which the combinations of sports pieces with the informality of the day to day give great results.

Obligatory pieces for the male wardrobe such as sweatshirts, and knitted sweaters and vests intervened by this striking color make up the list of essential garments with which the street fashion scene captivates us by the readiness of wearing shades as daring as yellow. .









The popular knitted fabric can be seen in a new version of this yellow cable knit sweater with a round neckline, where your silhouette oversize adds the perfect dose of volume to every look To wear with both jeans and chinos or cargo pants.

You find them available for 48.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN chunky cable knit oversized jumper in yellow













But if we have to talk about a piece that updates a classic design, then we have to refer to vest with “V” neck and floral print that has taken over the street, which has been worn paired with pants that sport the Pantone color of the year and with contrasting white shirts and tees.

You find it available for 31.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN vest in yellow with floral knitted print

