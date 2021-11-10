The shades and colors that we use in our clothes vary depending on the time of year, with a greater use of neon tones and stronger colors in summer and preferences of neutral or dark tones in winter. Well, the same goes for nail polishes and manicures.

In front of the vibrant and gaudy manicures that we are used to seeing in summer, new color palettes have made their way, darker and in line with autumn and winter. And we are delighted, the truth. Because although it is true that we love neons, what hits the most now are brown, nude or metallic:

Nude shades





Neutral or nude tones, in addition to imposing themselves in our wardrobe as one of the great trends of the season, they also do it in our manicure. We have chosen this shade of Essie, the Sand Tropez 079 because we think it is a good option to wear both alone and combined with other colors.

Some example? Once we have them painted we can do maroon drawings on nails or even a variation on the French manicure. It is a matter of letting our imagination fly. 7.45 euros (before 11.95 euros).

Essie nude nail polish

Brown shades





One of the main colors in autumn year after year is the Brown, There’s no doubt. In everything: sweaters, sneakers, pants, boots … And how could it be otherwise, it also sneaks into our manicures.

This particular color, OPI’s My Italian is a Little Rusty, we like because we think it’s the perfect mix between a strong chocolate brown and a nude one. An option with which we can also complement other colors, such as nudes or beige. 24.99 euros.

Garnet shades





Ok yes, we know: red enamels are always a trend and they give us a touch of elegance and sensuality. But when autumn and winter arrive we like to intensify the red until we reach stronger tones like this burgundy.

This color of Essie specifically, the Gala Vanting 350 in red, we find it very nice. Ideal to complete a look partying (it would be impressive with a little black dress) or with jeans and a sweater or shirt for day to day. 11.89 euros (before 13.50 euros).

Shades of green





Yes, the shades of green They have all the ballots to be one of the nail trends this 2021/22 but with a peculiarity: they put aside the summer glitters and focus more on darker colors like this OPI emerald.

It’s from the Downtown LA collection, with an intense finish that promises a Long duration (about 8 days or so, depending on the brand). It is a Top coat enamel, so the ideal is to apply it after giving us a Base coat neutral. 16.90 euros.

Metallic colors





The metallic tones have started to invade our footwear this fall and winter (especially boots) and now that Christmas is approaching the shine shine it will be everywhere, both in our party dresses and accessories.

And a good way to wear it one more discreet but just as effective way is on our nails. An elegant detail with which to elevate our looks. To join this trend, we propose this OPI silver enamel, with a shiny metallic finish. 28.19 euros.

