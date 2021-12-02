Social networks are a world of inspiration, not only in fashion, art also in the kitchen. But of course, get that effect wow on toast with poached egg and avocado, to make it as tasty as instagrameable It is not easy. O yes, because it simply sign the appropriate tools that allow us to make the best of each ingredient -in this case the eggs- without having too many notions or time to cook.

Amazon have signed specifically five gadgets to develop different recipes with egg so practical and economic factors that make up the likes as foam effortlessly (In addition to raising our recipes to perfection):





The first of our He comes from the hand of Lékué, a true expert in cooking with the microwave or on the fire but without complications. It is an egg poacher to give us this simple way to take them without creating a disaster in the kitchen.

To do this we just open the egg into the grid and place the chafing dish in the pot of boiling water a few minutes. A very simple way to prepare a perfect ingredient for our brunch, salads or roasted avocado (a style cuqui-professional of a instagramer). We have it on Amazon from only 10.90 9 euros.

Lékué Egg Poacher, Stainless Steel, Orange, 9.3 x 11 x 7.5 cm





If we want to develop a French omelet worthy of a real chef, without dirtying the kitchen and barely within minutes, this container for microwave is the solution. An option like the gadgets Lékué, but Movilcom.

The utensil as tortilla made free silicone BPA promises cook all kinds of omelettes (includes recipes), without oil and fat, in just one minute. We find it for sale on Amazon for only 9.99 euros.

MovilCom® – Microwave container, cook Eggs Special for Microwave Omelette | Eggs Microwave Cooking | Omelette microwave | BPA Free | Yellow





Which are somewhat clueless sometimes simply spoil the recipe for not giving the proper cooking times or not be outstanding if we get distracted easily. To avoid such dramas, This egg boiler is quite useful since it is capable of preparing poached eggs or cooked; We can also choose leave it soft, medium or hard according to your taste, all thanks to its timer.

In addition, we can cook up to seven eggs at a time so it is perfect for families or to prepare a succulent brunch at home with friends (for example). We can find on Amazon for 29.99 euros.

LELLACE Cook Eggs Electric Timer and Alarm. Cooker for 1 to 7 eggs to make Hard Boiled, Mollet or Soft-Boiled Eggs. Boiler Egg Bowl for 400W with poached egg.





There is a pan able to prepare easily from pancakes to pancakes and fried eggs, all without dirtying the kitchen barely without dramas. It is this complete square aluminum pan with four round cavities designed for kitchens of all kinds (from gas induction).

What’s more, its nonstick coating prevents sticking eggs so we do not need too much oil and score points for healthy cooking. We have it in Amazon on sale for 38.99 euros.

Pan fried eggs pan with lid, nonstick, 4 cups pan pancake, cooking breakfast aluminum alloy, suitable for gas stove and induction cooker





If we are more than grilled egg (Or American style), but we have no hand to create that as perfect as the way the professional fast food restaurants, this pack ring you are interested.

It is a set of four rings with round metal handle also, to hold it easily, we can put on our plate (without fear of scratching) and open the egg inside. A very simple accessory that we find on Amazon for 13.99 euros.

Feliciay – 4 round rings eggs, stainless steel rings egg cooking, frying, shape eggs and omelettes kitchen mold for eggs, grilled accessories

A simple recipe





