I love this time of year and I’m pretty sure my Christmas spirit is above average, but In my case, it translates more into Christmas movie marathons than recharging the house with themed decorations. and lights beyond my means.

When it comes to trims, I like to keep a line minimalist and discreet (not too out of tune with my style the rest of the year). If this is your case too, these five decorative elements that show that it is possible to combine the desire for Christmas with a discreet style (without scratching the pocket too much) are also for you:





The first of our minimalist Christmas spirit picks is this simple white lighthouse with an embossed Christmas tree and star-shaped perforations (to let in the light).

The design is the ideal size to place it alone or accompanied by others with different heights (which we can also find among the Amazon suggestions). Inside, we can place a battery-operated LED candle or a real one. It is available for only 15.89 euros.

Räder Lighthouse with Christmas tree.





Candles are an elegant and very pleasant way to create atmosphere, also at Christmas. Especially if we choose this one from La Jolié Muse with the scent of balsamic fir and cedar wood (super Christmas). The candle itself will not only perfume the room, it is also very decorative thanks to its green glass vase format (with matching lid) and brocade design.

An ideal way to decorate without overloading and that we can even include on the table when we receive the family. It is available on Amazon for 29.99 euros.

La Jolie Muse Cedar Wood and Balsam Fir Scented Candle





If we don’t want to ride a big christmas tree or directly the space available at home does not allow us, we can choose this set of three mini desktop trees with lights and everything.

An ideal option to place on any shelf, fireplace or table, which will illuminate that corner in a warm way and without excesses. The set with wooden board has 20 LED lights and we found it on sale today on Amazon for 20.99 19.99 euros (although if we choose the option with a single tree it is cheaper).

SALCAR Mini Desktop Artificial Christmas Tree 3 Pieces, 20 LED Christmas Tree for Table Decoration – Warm White





If we want to involve the whole family in the Christmas decoration and also maintain a Nordic and minimalist style in the house, this pack of elk wood figurines in the form of reindeer is the ideal option.

A game with several reindeer per piece that are assembled as a simple puzzle and that we can place with the children without fear of accidents or drama (since no scissors, no glue, etc are needed). We also find it on Amazon, super cheap for only 9.99 euros.

Elk Wooden Reindeer Figurines





Finally, if we love decorate our walls with prints, photos and pictures, this simple pack of three illustrations with phrases and Christmas motifs is perfect.

Between simple lines of different colors that form a tree to the iconic ho ho ho of Santa Claus, this pack of three sheets with a similar aesthetic is the ideal way to decorate in a subtle way. We have them available on Amazon in three colors to choose – although we especially fall in love with the green tones – for only 24.16 euros (next day shipping included).

SKLUM Set of 3 Christmas Decorative Foils

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without abandoning Amazon and in a different category of products, we made three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 119 euros.

Cecotec Cordless and Bagless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex, 330 W, 3 in 1: Vertical, Broom and Hand, with Digital Brushless Motor, 20 KPA, Up to 50 min of autonomy

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 39.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35x24x43cm

