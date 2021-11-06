Lovers of beautiful tables and special moments, we bring you news. The Portuguese firm for decoration, furniture and textiles Gato Preto has launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Sofía Castro Fernandes, one of the most followed coaches and writers in Portugal.

Gato Preto’s new collection is called ‘Inspiration dose‘, and is intended to inspire. And so, It is full of messages and motivational phrases, hallmarks of the Portuguese author. “Turn the days into beautiful places” or “Let the sun in” are some of the phrases that accompany the cups, plates and cushions. Phrases that transmit positive energy through emotional well-being.





This capsule and limited edition collection has been made of stoneware with a vintage-style finish, while the embroidered cushions are made of cotton. In addition, the collection is 100% local, having been manufactured in Portugal. With it, the Portuguese firm seeks to bring the work of Sofía Castro Fernandes to the home, ” transferring his inspiring way of living to corners and moments of our day to day“, as explained by the director of Marketing of Gato Preto, Carolina Alfonso.





For the Portuguese writer, “This collaboration with Gato Preto is the fulfillment of a precious wish that I made with all my heart. Which only reinforces my belief that good things happen when we believe and persevere.”.





This new capsule collection by Gato Preto is part of a series of collections that will be distinguished by their exclusive design and will be limited edition. The collection created in collaboration with Sofía Castro Fernandes will be on sale in physical stores and on this firm’s website for just six weeks.

