If you keep cracking your head about what could be the ideal gift for that person who likes style, but also sets trends, then you have to keep reading, and that is that no wardrobe is complete if it does not hang on it. a denim jacket that perfectly complements any look. Luckily, Levi’s makes things easier for you by launching a line of jackets. genderless that fit everyone’s style.

Designed to adapt to all body types and to be part of any gender expression, Levi’s denim jacket It is an essential gift with which you can be sure to hit on these dates.

Light blue trucker overshirt





A light version of the trucker jacket is what this light colored overshirt offers us, perfect for those days when the temperature rises and we can wear it to wear a shirt of our favorite band underneath.

You find it available for 110 euros.

Sustainable denim jacket





The classic trucker jacket get a modern dose of reinvention with sustainable materials that reduce its impact on the environment, but that make each look with which you wear it have a boost unsurpassed in style.

You find it available for 119 euros.

Original trucker jacket





In an ecru color that reminds us of the origins of denim, this jacket in light blue tone It is the definitive piece to give this Christmas, a sure hit in a garment that the youngest will love for its retro aesthetic.

You find it available for 130 euros.

The original trucker jacket

Black trucker jacket





Because there is also a version for those who love the total black look, this black jacket brings out the metal of the buttons to add a glam nod to any modern look.

You find it available for 130 euros.

Original black trucker jacket

Original plus size trucker jacket





And because we can’t talk about inclusion without leaving out large sizes, here we have a classic trucker jacket. with unisex design available in plus sizes, ideal to complement all kinds of looks for the street.

You find it available for 130 euros.

Original plus size trucker jacket

