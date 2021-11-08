It is impossible to deny that Stranger things it’s a bombshell. And it is also impossible to deny that Netflix is ​​lengthening its turn almost to go crazy. Its third season released in 2019 smashed records, becoming its most watched original series in less time. , but we have not yet been able to enjoy its fourth season.

With a newly released trailer, coinciding with the anniversary of Will Byers’ disappearance on November 6, 1983 from the series, Netflix has given some details of the fourth season of Stranger Things so that the wait at least is not so hard.

ATTENTION, SPOILER ALERT. If you have not seen the third season of Stranger Things yet, you better not continue reading and go see it. This article contains references to specific chapters and the end of the third season, so be careful!

What happened to Hopper?

When the third season ended, the entire audience of Stranger things He wished only one thing: that Hopper had disappeared and not died after closing the portal.

The fans already had it like one of the theories of what would happen in the following season and Netflix confirmed in its trailer called “From Russia with love” that the American talked about in the post-credit scene was him. In addition, scenes of him appeared again in the later teasers, so we only have to know how he could end up being a prisoner where he is right now.





What awaits us in the fourth season of Stranger things?

The Duffer brothers gave some details about this new season . Ross Duffer spoke of being “very excited about the direction he’s going to take” and added that “it’s going to be very different from last season “.





For his part, Matt Duffer said that “the biggest thing that is going to happen is that it will expand a little more, not necessarily in terms of scale or special effects, but expand in terms of allowing portals to areas outside of Hawkins”, news that it was confirmed with that first trailer.

With Eleven traveling out of Hawkins with the Byers, and named after all nine episodes of season four, we have a few more details that Netflix has revealed with this latest trailer:

The story continues in the spring of 1986. Eleven has moved to California with the Byers to try to start a new life after Hopper died (although we already know he hasn’t). He seems to have rebuilt his life, although not as well as he tells Mike in his letters, and is looking forward to meeting him and the rest of his friends at Hawkins. But nothing will be as you imagine.

Is Billy coming back?

‘The Hellfire Club’, ‘Vecna’s Curse’, ‘The Monsters and the Superheroine’, ‘Dear Billy’, ‘The Nina Project’, ‘The Dive’, ‘The Hawkins Laboratory Massacre’, ‘Dad ‘and’ The guest ‘, are the names of the chapters and the hype keep going up because the fourth name … Dear billyWill Max’s brother return to the series? It seemed that his plot was more than finished, but in Stranger things Nothing is what it seems.

We also know from a previous trailer that we will discover more about Dr. Martin Brenner and about more children who like Eleven have been under the tutelage of what the little ones call papa, as the title of the penultimate chapter of the series.

A previous trailer gave us more information. A haunted house, called Casa Creel, in which some of the protagonists of the series end up entering. We still don’t know why, Netflix is ​​a big fan of leaving us little breadcrumbs that then lead us back, but we leave it here for you to draw your own conclusions:

Will there be more protagonists?

Erica Sinclair, played by Priah Ferguson, was one of the funniest characters of the last season and in the fourth will have much more prominence, as stated by sources of Deadline .





In the last chapter he inherited the game of Dungeons and Dragons, a nod to a greater role in the story that awaits us. Also, we look forward to seeing the other protagonists, including Maya hawke because to be honest, the group right now is a fantasy.

What does it look like Game of Thrones on Stranger things?

In case it catches you again I will tell you that The first little trailer that Netflix gave us had a hidden surprise. Check it again and look at the Russian soldier of which we can see a close-up (about the second 27). You sound familiar?

The Faceless Man of Game of Thrones , who taught Arya everything that ended up being and that was the first we heard the famous Valar Morghulis, appears as one of the new characters in this fourth season. Tom Wlaschiha, who in Game of Thrones It was Jaqen H’ghar, it’s now officially part of two of the most successful series of the last decade.

super excited to have Tom Wlaschiha in our Stranger Things family! pic.twitter.com/CjXMGWeA1e – stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 14, 2020

When does the fourth season of Stranger things?

Season 4 of Stranger things premieres in summer 2022Although its premiere was originally planned for 2020. The pandemic has delayed the dates, and although we still do not know exactly when it will be, the date of its third season, July 4, may be repeated. In addition, the first season also premiered in July 2016, so this closing could be an ideal tribute.





Will there be a fifth season of Stranger things?





Well, as stated in a interview to the Lorraine program actor Noah Schnapp, our dear Will, it won’t be the last despite the fact that from the first moment the creators said that they would only make four. For his part, David Harbor declared that the series is nearing a definitive end. For now, all we want is for the fourth season to arrive at once. For the fifth (if any), we don’t mind waiting.

