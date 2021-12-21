There are those who have been with the lights, tree and Christmas decorations since the end of November and there are those who have once again caught the bull for Christmas. If like me you are from the clueless second group, nothing happens because there is a solution and with four quick purchases we can return the Christmas spirit to our house.

As we have already talked about milimalist ornaments, births and lights, today we are going to focus on decorate our windows. That we have not spent our whole lives watching Americans fill their windows with snow spray, lights and all kinds of decorations in movies and love to now leave ours empty. So we’ve brainstormed and these are some of our favorite options to decorate:

With paper garlands

Paper garlands are a quick and eye-catching option to decorate our windows, for which we only need adhesive tape with which to stick them on the glass and that’s it.

The grace is in choosing the ones that we like the most and combine them between different rooms and windows to achieve a harmony and unique Christmas spirit. And if they are left over, we can also put them on doors or walls.





Paper garland pack





Paper garlands – 10 pieces

Draw on them





This option is ideal for low houses with glasses at ground level but we can make it live on the floor we live in. It is a way not only to decorate our windows but also have a fun time with the family with an activity that the little ones will surely love.

And if we are not very experts in the field of painting or drawing we can always help ourselves with templates or guides. We only need a liquid chalk marker Erasable with water to draw and remove it when the holidays are over.

Two-pack white erasable Edding markers





4-pack liquid chalk markers

With Christmas stickers

How do we know that drawing is not for everyone and that there are times when we just don’t want to complicate our lives (but we look for speed and simplicity) we also have the easy version: paste stickers in our window.

This option, in addition to expanding the possibilities of drawings on our windows, is very very fast: we just have to clean the glass well so that they stick well, put them on and that’s it. It will take longer to choose which ones we want, so we leave you two options:





On the one hand, the best-selling ones on Amazon, which include 30 different stickers with drawings as classic as Santa Claus, snowflakes or reindeer for 9.99 euros 6.99 euros.

Pack of 30 Christmas stickers





And if we are only looking for traditional and simple drawings such as snowflakes, this pack of 398 flakes of different sizes it’s the solution. 7.99 euros.

Snowflakes stickers pack

Lights

The lights They never fail at Christmas, neither on the tree, nor as decoration on the walls nor, of course, on the window. In addition to liven up our own home They are a way to animate the exterior that surely they will bring a smile to those who pass by.





If we want something 100% Christmas we can choose those lights with stars, very typical and with remote control included for 22.89 euros.

Garlands of lights with stars





Or if we want something that we can reuse at any time of year, to light the terrace or for a romantic date, this light curtain is ideal: beautiful, discreet but dazzling. 16.98 euros.

With vegetable garlands

If at the beginning of the article we talked about paper garlands as a quick and simple option, vegetable garlands are a way to further elevate the decoration of our house. Since they create a more natural and Christmas atmosphere.





This 5 meter model, for example, includes LED lights in the gurinalda itself, which is a real two in one. 22.99 euros.

Vegetable garland with LED lights

