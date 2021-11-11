Do you want to renovate the house spending little money? Bachelor’s Day, which is celebrated every November 11 to claim the pride of being without a partner, brings us significant discounts that come in handy to renovate the home.

If you have to buy a sofa, change the curtains, or buy some new chairs for the dining room, or an armchair to put a nice corner in the bedroom or living room, do not miss this selection of furniture and decoration items that come at a discount.

A 40% sofa





We started this selection of furniture and decoration with discounts with a 3-seater sofa from Natuzzi Italia. It has been upholstered in a polyester fabric with a very soft touch. In addition, it is a very resistant fabric, which offers a good response to friction and abrasion (40,000 Martindale clicks). Before it cost 1,675 euros , and after applying the 40% discount, it costs 999 euros.

Natuzzi 3 Seater Sofa

Renovate the dining room at the best price





To give a very sophisticated touch to your dining room, here is a velvet dining armchair that has a 31% discount. Before it cost 159 euros , and now it costs 109 euros.





If you prefer a simpler and more minimalist chair, among the Single Day offers we have found this dining chair with a beech wood frame and legs and cotton fabric upholstery. It has a 30% discount, before it cost 79.95 euros, and now it costs 55.95 euros.

Upholstered dining chair Lana El Corte Inglés





If you need a dining table, this model is 6 seats, and has elegant curved lines thanks to the edge of the beveled tabletop. It has a 25% discount. Before it cost 389 euros , and now it costs 290.97 euros.

JIMI 6-Seater Solid Oak Dining Table

A gaming chair to work





We leave the dining room and go to the office thanks to 31% discount discount that this gaming chair has. An upholstered desk chair with a semi horizontal reclining backrest, adjustable in height by means of a gas lift system and that has adjustable armrests and cushions for lumbar reinforcement and cervical support. In addition, it incorporates anti-scratch soft wheels and tread protector on the base. Before it cost 245 euros , and now it costs 169 euros.

Alpha gaming chair El Corte Inglés

A rug at a great price





Rugs are an essential accessory for winter. They insulate, and help create a more comfortable atmosphere. And this thick plush rug is ideal for the living room, or for the bedroom. Price: it used to cost 46.65 euros , and now it costs 31.72 euros.

Discounts for the bedroom





This duvet cover set has simple lines and a minimalist design. It is made of 100% cotton, and has a discount of 40% off. Before it cost 49.95 euros , and now you can buy it from 29.95 euros.





With this double headboard in white imitation leather you will make your bedroom much brighter. It has a 40% discount, it used to cost 250 euros , and now it costs 149 euros.





This Pikolín mattress has a block of Adapt-Tech® pocket springs that form an optimal core for rest that adapts to the weight of the body to offer personalized support point by point. vertebral na.

It has padding with Biofiber technology, which consists of a layer of hypoallergenic fibers of high grammage that allows the moldability to the body. The fibers favor the regeneration of air inside the mattress.

In addition, it has Triple Barrier hygienic technology that protects against the development of the main bacterial sources in a mattress: bacteria, mites and fungi. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 1,255 euros , and now it costs 627 euros.

Roma 2.0 Pikolin pocket spring mattress





If you need to expand the storage area to store your clothes, shoes and accessories in the bedroom or in the dressing room, this open closet will be great. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 157.66 euros , and now it costs 78.83 euros.

For the terrace





Before, with the arrival of winter, we would leave terraces and gardens until the following season. Now, after the pandemic, we continue to take care of these spaces even though the heat has left our lives. And with this natural fiber chair you will be able to give an ideal touch to your outdoor areas. It has a 38% discount, it used to cost 129 euros , and now it costs 79.99 euros.

Natural fiber chair





This outdoor accent cushion has a lovely tropical design and is discounted by 50%. Before it cost 15.95 euros , and now it costs 7.95 euros.





We loved this outdoor cushion for its tropical design. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 21.95 euros , and now it costs 10.95 euros.

Curtains on sale





This sheer made of bows and floral print subtly lets the light through. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 39.95 euros , and now it costs 19.95 euros.

Floral design sheer





This curtain features vivid colors and geometric designs. It is made of 100% cotton, a natural, hypoallergenic and resistant fabric. And it has a 50% discount. Before it cost 39.95 euros, and now it costs 19.95 euros.

Curtain with double tape Queta El Corte Inglés

