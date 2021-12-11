The invisible friend gift is a good idea for everyone to receive a gift without spending a fortune. But precisely the limited budget (it does not usually exceed 20 euros), it is also an added difficulty if we want to surprise the person in question.

Although we do know the weakness of our invisible friend, we already have a lot of cattle. In this case we are going to choose five details to surprise authentic fashion victims -those for which fashion is everything- for less than 20 euros:





For those who want to make their passion clear and embody it even in home decoration, this pack with four sheets is the ideal gift. Is about a composition for fashion lovers (and everything related to it) very inspiring.

Includes two iconic Chanel quotes, a funny one by Carrie Bradshaw and a replica of the famous painting Prada Marfa popularized by Serena’s mother on Gossip Girl. The complete set of four sheets is for sale on Amazon in A4 size from only 18.95 euros, we can choose the framed option for a little more.

PICSonPAPER Set of 4 posters of beauty and fashion, without frame, DIN A4, Marfa, Coco, decoration, mural, gift, fashion (without DIN A4 frame)





Gucci is trending now not only for its luxury garments, but also for the latest Ridley Scott film, House of gucci, which tells the sordid history of this legendary family in the world of fashion.

We have already seen it and we have been wanting to know more about the history of this firm and we are sure that every fashion lover will enjoy this book: Gucci The story of the iconic fashion house, which we have found in an elegant edition -perfect to give away- for only 19.74 euros.

Little Book of Gucci: The Story of the Iconic Fashion House: 7 (Little Books of Fashion) Hardcover – October 1, 2020





If our invisible friend has an innate talent for fashion but does not dare to take the step professionally, a good idea for her to start developing her full potential is training. At Domestika we have found this fashion design course for only 10.99 euros, so that you know how the entire creative process works from the beginning.





Granted, I love collecting postcards, especially if they are related to the world of fashion or have beautiful illustrations. In this case, this fashion postcard pack It meets all the requirements, in addition to being quite illustrative, since it is a selection with drawings of garments, with different silhouettes and with its own name.

In this way, it becomes an ideal gift for fashionistas who want to be clear about each concept and also an ideal decorative element -you can create your own inspiration wall- for only 13.66 euros.

Fashionary Postcards: Vita Yang (Illustrator): With illustrations by Vita Yang Paperback – January 1, 2014





Finally, if our invisible friend as well as a fashion lover is a fan of Sex in New York – two characteristics that usually go hand in hand – this customizable name necklace just like Carrie’s is perfect to surprise her.

Plus, now that the new season has just premiered on HBO Max it’s a great way to celebrate (we can even get one for ourselves to create a matching look). We found it on Amazon for only 17.99 euros (name customization included).

XiXi Personalized Silver Necklace Pendant with Name Necklace for Women and Men Gift for Birthday Anniversary





Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without leaving Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro 1500W Oil-Free Air Fryer, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 289.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 59.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @paulaordovas, Amazon.