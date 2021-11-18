For a few years, many consumers we look with a magnifying glass where our clothes come from, as well as where and by whom they are made, valuing more and more the ‘made in Spain ‘ and local design and manufacturing. Both for sustainability criteria and for supporting and promoting trade

Today we have wanted to focus precisely on this and exploring one of the great distributors in our country, The English Court, We’ve discovered five marks’made in Spain‘ that, removing their own stores, sell exclusively in these department stores:

Indi & Cold

This firm was born in Saint Sebastian after the merger in 2012 from two other brands, Indiwoman and Cold Alaska. They claim that they seek to create “timeless collections, based on style rather than trendAnd his clothes are the reflection of this mantra, with classic fabrics, designs and cuts mixed with a modern touch.





Continuing with that timeless line we have this short coat, which we like a lot for being reversible: we can wear it both with the houndstooth print and with the sheep. 209 euros.





This design and its 60’s style print It is an original way to wear long dresses this fall-winter without falling into the usual models. Which, in addition, we can reuse in spring. 129 euros.





And finally we have this maroon printed blouse with beige flowers. Shades that could not be more autumnal with a design that stands out for the honeycomb at the neckline. 59.90 euros.

Long-sleeved printed blouse

The Are

Founded in 2012, this brand was born from the hand of a young graduate in fashion design, Rocío Bellota, with the intention of creating garments “different with which to feel special when wearing them“His best known collections are those aimed at graduations and events. Although last year were his pajamas, from the hand of María Frubíes, those who hit him on Instagram.





How could it be otherwise, our first signing is this long sleeve draped grape dress. Ideal to take this Christmas to dinners or parties but also as a future guest dress. 89.95 euros.

Draped long sleeve dress





They also have more options for day to day, like this cardigan dress knitted what gives us some vibes Chanel so strong that we want it right now. 69.95 euros.





And knitwear like this white zip-up cable jumper and high neck. Quite a signing for our wardrobe this fall-winter. 64.95 euros.

Yerse

This signature, founded in 1964 in Barcelona, is the oldest of all. Depending on the brand, they seek “be sustainable by introducing textures and materials that are responsible for the environment and for people’s well-being“Since one of its most important principles is, in fact, sustainability.





First of all we have these pleated pants brown -also available in gray and beige- manufactured in tencel. Ideal for our most arranged looks. 95.95 euros.

Tencel pleated trousers





This jacket is an original way to wear corduroy, with a design reminiscent of military garments and multiple pockets. Also available in blue. 140 euros.





And to finish in the same minimalist line we have signed this asymmetric gray culottes with buttons. Which, combined with high boots and a sweater creates a lookazo. 69.95 euros.

Asymmetric culottes

My & Co Barcelona

The very name of the firm already gives us a clue of its origin: In & Out was born in Barcelona, Barcelona, where design and manufacture all their products. Although its most iconic garments are undoubtedly its swimsuits and bikinis, the firm also launches one each year autumn-winter collection of “urban” inspiration, according to the brand itself.





Although it is with suspenders, we like this high neck top a lot to combine with jackets (or even with long-sleeved tops underneath) and high-waisted pants. 69 euros.





Our first crush has been this camel corduroy dungarees, which we imagine wearing with a white turtleneck and platform sneakers or boots. 110 euros.





Finally with a tie dye print, which also reminds us of the triumphant marble print, we have this dress with a mandarin collar. 129 euros.

Tie dye print dress

Anna Mora

Finally we have Anna Mora, a firm that was also born in Barcelona (specifically in Terrassa) in 1966 and that it was evolving from its initial small workshop to becoming the brand that it is now. His collections of “classic cut and exclusive fabrics“depending on the brand, they seek”get a casual chic look in our day to day“.





With this brand we have fallen in love with these stretch corduroy trousers, with which to add a different touch to our looks without losing elegance. 169 euros.





And also this long padded vest In gray, with a hood and fur details that give it that something that we like so much. 345 euros.

Vest with fur hood





