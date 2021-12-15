In practically all the exercises you do in the gym there are certain variations that will give you the possibility of doing the same exercise in different ways.

The squat is one of them, an excellent exercise to strengthen the entire lower body. It is because of that We are going to show you five different ways to squat, to give you variability.

Sumo squat

The big difference that this squat has compared to the other is the placement of the legs, which should be at a greater opening with respect to the shoulders and with the toes of the feet open outwards.

You can squat with a disc, a dumbbell, or a kettlebell, depending on your preference. The important thing is that you do it in a deep way, trying so that the weight does not touch the ground, you can use a step to avoid it.

Bulgarian squat

It is a very common squat and more demanding than the common squat, since practically all the weight is supported by the leg that is most forward.

It is the same movement that you would perform in a stride but in static. The difference is that you should use a bench to raise your rear leg up to a 90 degree angle.

Globet squat

This squat it is very similar to the deep squat but with the addition of a dumbbell or a kettlebell.

The feet should be at shoulder height and on the way down you should try to keep your back as straight as possible, without altering the position of the hips, which should be kept neutral.

Pistol squat

It is a type of squat that requires a lot of level and practice, in addition to being very demanding. If you have a knee injury, it is an exercise that we strongly discourage.

You can start leaning against the wall with a medicine ball or use a TRX to familiarize yourself with the technique.

Jump squat

Is a way excellent to add cardiovascular exercise and speed up your metabolism while doing strength training.

It is very simple to do, it is as simple as combining a deep squat with a jump, raising the arms to stretch the whole body.

