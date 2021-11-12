The world of weight loss diets are widespread, especially those called miracle diets, causing you to lose weight drastically but with a very high risk of rebound effect.

Going on a specific diet is not a bad idea if that diet does not restrict many foods or does not drastically reduce calories. These five diets that we are going to show you do work to lose weight and without being strict diets.

First of all it is important that you know that everything depends on the energy balance you have at the end of the day, which you must have a caloric deficit in order to lose weight.

Mediterranean diet

It is the most traditional and the most recommended thanks to its scientific support, in fact according to a study it was shown that a Mediterranean diet enriched with nuts and olive oil reduces the incidence of suffering a cardiovascular accident by 30%.

Now it is all about measuring the amounts and calories so that there is a caloric deficit at the end of the day, which is what is going to make you lose weight.

This type of diet is very complete, since it incorporates many foods such as fruits, vegetables, fish, whole grains, lean meats, legumes and olive oil. So it is conferred by a very complete diet, low in sugars and saturated fats..





Dash diet

The Dash diet was created for people with high values ​​in their blood pressure, although it is within the group of miracle diets, it can be very useful for weight loss, if it is not made too restrictive.

It is basically a diet consisting of foods such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, skim milk, lean meats and white fish. And above all, without salt.

It is a diet very similar to the Mediterranean diet but it limits the consumption of salt, since it is designed for patients with high blood pressure.

According to experts, the Dash diet was classified as one of the healthiest and most effective diets for weight loss, plus it’s safe and helps not only patients with high blood pressure, but also to prevent diabetes and other diseases of metabolic and cardiovascular origin

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting it is really effective if the schedules are observed and it is done in a correct and planned way, since the mistake is usually made of eating more with each intake, after eliminating others, causing you to eat the same calories as before, causing you not to lose weight or even gain weight.

Intermittent fasting cIt consists of fasting periods and periods of ingestion, the most common is 8/16, in which you spend 16 hours without eating anything and eight hours in which you can eat.





In this case, you can eliminate breakfast or dinner, it depends on what you prefer to eliminate and your preferences.

Diet based on real food

It is not a diet itself, but a lifestyle that became more fashionable when he started promoting it Carlos Rios, with its philosophy that you have to eat real food.

In our opinion, it should not be as a separate diet, but always, in any diet, we must always try to eat real food, since it is the one that is freest from industrial processing and is healthier.

One way to promote this diet based on real food is to make it at home and avoid going to fast food restaurants, or avoid the consumption of alcohol, ultra-processed products, of sugary soft drinks, refined flours and palm oil.





Flexitarian diet

This diet is really interesting, it consists of the occasional consumption of the vegetarian diet, that is, they occasionally eat meat or fish, especially those who eat it at least once a week.

This diet is based mainly on the consumption of vegetables, fruits, vegetables and legumes, which It is a fairly healthy option and very suitable for losing weight, as long as we maintain the protein requirements we need.

