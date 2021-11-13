There are as many bag silhouettes as there are styles, an offer so wide that it can encompass the preferences of each and every one of us. One of our favorites is without a doubt that of bucket style -o bucket bag– for its ideal shape to carry it both in the hand and on the shoulder.

A type of bag that is very practical since it makes good use of space thanks to its cube shape and that adapts to trends like the most. For example, this year we find it with quilted effect fabrics or with metallic touches and glitter for party nights.

At Amazon we have booked cinco perfect models for all kinds of occasions, from going to work to a look focused on Christmas. These are some of our favorites:





When the days are gray and the cold is pressing, we tend to use dull colors or shades as dark as the weather; something that does not have to be an obligation, since it is easy to give small touches of color that brighten our day.

It is enough to bet on an accessory that makes a difference and that could be this bag Guess in red padded synthetic leather. A cube silhouette bet with the brand’s logo with an authentic luxury look. We found it on Amazon for 115 euros.

Guess Heyden Drawstring Bucket Red





If we are already thinking about the next Christmas outfits, surely we will miss a bag as festive as it is versatile And this little velvet bucket ticks all the boxes. It is the perfect size to carry the essentials: the phone, keys and little else.

In addition, its embossed finish and the available shades – a beautiful mustard, a mauve or bottle green among others – are perfect to give a touch of color to our sequin dress or the classic LBD. The best thing is that it is available on Amazon for only 21.99 euros.

Ulisty Women Velvet Small Drawstring Bucket Bag Mini Shoulder Bag Purse Crossbody Bag purple





One of our favorites and also the most versatile is this bucket bag signed by Tommy Hilfiger in black synthetic leather. A bag that combines a modern aesthetic, with classic finishes and trendy touches (such as the brand’s logo in relief).

As an original detail, the bag has subtle touches of turquoise on the handle and the long handle -which allows us to carry it as a crossbody bag- has metallic studs that give it a more rugged look. We find it for sale on Amazon for 89.90 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger TJW Femme Bucket Bag Black





More classic and with all the features to become our perfect 24/7, this is Ted baker in the shape of a camel cube. A classic design with a bag-like closure, which has a wide cotton handle with white, black and camel stripes – a trend that has been followed since last season – which is also adjustable to be worn on the shoulder or across the body.

The bag is made of leather, so that it resists the passage of time and trends. We can find it available on Amazon for 99.86 euros.

Ted Baker Aminah, Bucket. for Women, Brown, One Size





Finally another purchase with a view to the next parties, which will give a glam touch to any garment -even a pair of simple jeans- is this golden bag with glitter and metallic touches. An option that despite its striking aesthetics is a complete wardrobe purchase that will resist the passage of trends.

We can also wear it throughout the year, in winter for party looks and in summer for guest outfits. We found it on Amazon for only 26.99 euros.

Luxury Evening Bag Shoulder Bag Women Glitter Diamond Clutch Handmade Handbags Shrink Chain for Wedding / Party / Prom-Golden





