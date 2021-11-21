If we want to have everything prepared for when the long-awaited Christmas family meals arrive, It is time to sign the best clothes that include good tableware and of course an elegant table linen.

Precisely the latter star in our compilation, a selection of the most appetizing tablecloths for these dates that we found on Amazon. From elegant and minimalist, to Christmas prints with stars or reindeer. These are our favorites:





With a cheerful pattern of golden stars and with a touch of glitter, we have this tablecloth in various sizes available. A tablecloth made of 100% cotton very easy to clean -We can put it in the washing machine at 30º without problem- something to keep in mind at this time when so many people gather that stains are insured.

A festive option but not too overloaded that will combine with any tableware. We have it available in various sizes from 28.90 euros, although the price may vary depending on our choice.

COTTON ARTean Rectangular Tablecloth 150 X 250 GOLDEN STARS. Beige Background with Gold Stars. 100% COTTON. NO NAPKINS.





East stain resistant waterproof tablecloth It is not that it has a particularly Christmas design, but its herringbone illustrations and neutral tones like brown or beige make it quite versatile. An ideal option since it is able to repel stains (it promises to remove them by wiping them only).

In addition, it has such a simple design that it will be easy to combine with the rest of the decoration and we can use it throughout the year (on Halloween for example). We have it available for 34.99 euros.

SUNBEAUTY Waterproof Tablecloth Anti-Stain Rectangular Cotton Linen with Tassels Elegant Tablecloth 140×200 cm Waterproof Table Cover Rectangle for Dining Table





More traditional is this set of tablecloth and napkins (12 specifically) in cream color with brocades in the form of leaves and stars. Without a doubt, the most classic option that will work perfectly on the most elegant tables, with plant centerpieces and bohemian crystal glasses. Although it is so versatile in color that it will fit in with practically any décor.

Both the tablecloth and the napkins are made of cotton with an anti-stain treatment to prevent them from damaging the fabric. We find it for sale on Amazon for 43.88 euros.

BGEUROPE Tablecloth and napkins with Christmas Stars design, Anti-Stain Treatment, Beige Color, polyester cotton, Beige, (12 Napkins 18 x 18 (45 x 45cm))





Undoubtedly one of the most Christmas options is this gray cotton tablecloth with illustrations of the decoration of these dates: reindeer, snowflakes and of course, Christmas trees. The tablecloth is designed for long tables and measures 140×230 centimeters. It is made of 100% cotton that promises to be compatible with the washing machine (yes, with low temperatures).

In this case, it is a more seasonal option but one that is so inexpensive that it is worth it, especially if we love to personalize our Christmas decorations to the maximum. We have it for 28.68 25.26 euros.

Ragged Rose – Tessa – Christmas Cotton Tablecloth, Gray – 140 x 230 cm





With a cream-colored base and subtle silver-colored Christmas motifs, we have this cotton tablecloth in various sizes available. An option that we can easily combine with the rest of the decoration at home, since it has a discreet (although festive) style.

We can find it on Amazon in different shapes, rectangular or square, to adapt to all kinds of tables from 19.99 euros. Of course, the price may vary depending on the size and color or pattern that we choose.

Dress your home Tablecloth with Golden Thread, 140 x 140 CM, Special for Home Decoration with Modern and Elegant Design, Ideal for Family Dinners, Birthdays etc, Gray Color, Made in Spain





The tartan pattern in red and green is a tradition at this time, as well as a very cheerful option to dress our table. Proof of this is this special tablecloth for Christmas 80×80 that we can also use as a table runner (combining it with a smooth tablecloth).

This plaid tablecloth is made of a mixture of fabrics resistant to high temperatures, so we can wash it without problems. We have it on Amazon for only 14.69 euros (although the price may vary if we choose other different measures among those available).

Tablecloth, table runner, napkins, plaid pattern, Christmas, 80 x 80 cm, red

Photos | @paulaordovas, Amazon.