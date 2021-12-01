Although it is bitterly cold, we cannot allow our bottles of wine or cava to cool on the table while we have dinner. Especially now that we meet with the family to toast and the conversations go on forever.

To always have our favorite bottle at hand and at the right temperature, we need a bottle cooler. Something that, as with practically everything, we can find for all kinds of styles and budgets on Amazon, from the basic bag type to the most sophisticated electrical ones. These are our favorites, ordered from lowest to highest expense:

For less than 15 euros

The cheapest and simplest can also be one of the most practical options, it is this cooler type adjustable and non-slip cover. A light option that we can transport anywhere, in case we are invited to dinner at a friend’s house and we want to look good with a cold bottle of cava.

In addition, it has an ergonomic design that cools the bottle and allows us to serve at all times without the need to remove it. In addition, being black it is quite elegant and does not look ugly on the table. We find it for sale on Amazon for only 12.50 euros.





Vin bouquet fie 001 self-adjusting anti-slip cooler cover.

For less than 20 euros

Much more subtle is this wine bottle cooler, a steel cooler with a decanter stopper that promises to maintain the temperature of the bottle for up to two hours. To achieve this, it is enough to put the rod in the freezer for an hour and place it in the bottle.

We can easily serve the wine thanks to the decanter and, as it is made of high-quality 304 brushed stainless steel, it is perfectly safe and does not alter the taste of the wine. We found it on Amazon for only 19.99 euros.





White Wine Bottle Cooler, 3 in 1 Kit: Quality Refrigeration Set (Steel) + Stopper – Decanter + Aerator | Bar Accessories, Gift Idea Woman Man Birthday Party Friend Barman

For less than 25 euros

If we are looking for an elegant option with a luxurious touch to dress our table, this marble bottle cooler may be the ideal option. It is a classic round-shaped cooler in white marble with a touch of gray, very much in keeping with the elegant and minimalist decoration that is a trend.

A luxury item that has a very simple operation, first we cool both the bottle and the cooler in the fridge; the result is our cold wine throughout the evening for 24.17 euros.





KitchenCraft Artesà Marble Cooler for Standard Size Wine Bottles

For less than 30 euros

With a similar operation, which combines the cooler that we mentioned at the beginning, with the style of the previous one, this stainless steel model is a classic option that does not fail.

To cool any bottle in as little as five minutes (even at room temperature), simply put the inside of the cooler in the freezer for about six hours, put it back in the stainless steel exterior and put the bottle in. We found it on sale today on Amazon by 34.99 29.99 euros.





Chiller Bottle – Rapid Wine Cooler Color: Stainless steel. Supplied with bottle cooler insert.

For more than 100 euros

Finally, for those who are always looking for the latest technological gadget, this electric multi-bottle cooler for four bottles can be a real find. It is a cooler with a transparent display to see at all times which bottle we select, capable of regulating the temperature of the bottles from 6 to 18 degrees.

It is the ideal gift for wine lovers who always want to surprise their guests and we can find it on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars) for 159.90 euros.





Cavanova OW004 – Wine Cooler – 4 Bottles, Temperature 6-18 ° C / 42.8-64.4 ° F

