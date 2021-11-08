Many of us, even if we like it eat wellWe are not particularly good at cooking, or we are simply lazy sometimes and all help is welcome.

Fortunately more and more appliances and utensils exist to facilitate the task, from sophisticated kitchen machines to simple but useful gadgets from Lékué to cook in minutes. It is precisely in this field that we focus today, with these five purchases on Amazon to cook the egg in thousands of ways, with ease and in a matter of minutes:

The first of our options comes from the hand of Lékué, a true expert in simple cooking. It is an egg poach to facilitate this simple way of taking them, without creating a real mess in the kitchen.

To do this, we just have to open the egg on the rack and place the poach in the pot of boiling water for a few minutes. A very simple way to prepare a perfect ingredient for our avocado brunches, salads or toasts (in the purest instagramer style). We have it on Amazon for only 18.95 euros (the pack of two).





Lékué Pack Egg Poacher, Stainless Steel, Orange, 9.3 x 11 x 7.5 cm, 2 Units

If we are more than grilled egg (or the American one, as they are known in my town), but we don’t have the hand to create that perfect shape like that of professional fast food restaurants, this pack of rings interests you.

It is a set of four round rings with a metallic handle, to be able to hold it easily, which we can place on our griddle (without fear of scratching it) and open the egg inside. A very simple accessory that we find on Amazon for 13.99 euros (the complete pack).





Feliciay 4 Round Egg Rings, Stainless Steel Egg Cooking Rings, Frying, Shaping Eggs and Kitchen Omelettes, Egg Maker Mold, Grill Accessories

If you are fans of Zapping You will probably already know how this utensil works (Valeria already explained to us how it was going in her crazy shopping section), but the truth is that although it seems like a joke, it is a gadget as simple as it is practical.

It is an egg boiler for the microwave (a pack of five specifically) that only needs a little water and a few minutes to cook the egg easily. We found it for sale on Amazon for such a low price that it is worth trying it, specifically for 5.06 2.39 euros.





RIERA – Microwave Egg Cooker, 1 unit, assorted colors / models

Many recipes require only the egg white or yolk, so if we are somewhat clumsy and do not want to waste anything, we can cause a culinary disaster. This little drama can be easily fixed with this Filtered Bud Separator we found on Amazon.

A purchase that a priori seems superfluous but that can be very useful, especially if we are amateur pastry chefs or simply follow a strict diet. We can find it on Amazon for 12.69 euros.





Clear Yolk Separator Egg Yolk Separator Portable Egg Separator Kitchen White Egg Yolk Filter Baking Accessories Kitchen Dessert Facts Kitchen Bakery Dishwasher Safe (Yellow)

Finally, for those who want to make a manual French omelette, without dirtying the kitchen and in a matter of minutes, this container for the microwave is the solution. An option similar to Lékué gadgets, but from Movilcom.

The omelette-shaped utensil made of BPA-free silicone promises to cook all types of French omelettes (including recipes), oil-free and fat-free, in just one minute. We find it for sale on Amazon for only 9.99 euros.





MovilCom® – Microwave container, cook Eggs Special for Microwave Omelette | Microwave Cooking Eggs | Microwave French Omelette | BPA Free | Yellow

How to make Huevos Rancheros, the classic Mexican breakfast

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 55.24 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 305.15 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 49.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | Not only from Lékué: nine utensils with which to make the most of your microwave for less than 20 euros

Directly to the Palate | 101 easy, inexpensive and delicious egg recipes