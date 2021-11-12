Know where I am registered

If you want to know where you have registered, the best way, instead of consulting one by one, is consult the INE website, which has data that is updated monthly. Unless the change of address is very recent, and you want to verify it, the data you were looking for will appear. If you want to check a recent change, you will have to do it at the corresponding office.

It is very important to bear in mind that the data of the INE Register do not have to coincide with those of the City Council, so they are not used to issue certifications or registration flyers, but as a query to find out your situation in the municipal Register. Later we will tell you how to check it and request your flyer.

Find it at the INE

The first thing you have to do is enter this page and access the option that you will find on the right side: Consultation of registry data. In links of interest you will find more information about it, although it is only additional information in case you are not clear about it.

Once you have consulted, the access form to get the data will appear. They tell you that this is only possible through the Cl @ ve system, But if you have not registered, go ahead because you have other options. Press on authenticate with Cl @ ve. You can identify you with DNIe or electronic certificate, 24-hour PIN access, permanent Cl @ ve or as EU citizens. Choose the authentication option that seems most comfortable for you, or with which you can enter and click Access.

When you have done so, you will meet the registry data before you and the date of update of these. Your name, ID, date and province of birth, school title and, what matters to you, your municipality and address will appear. You know in what city ​​Hall have you registered and what is the address in which you have done it, as well as the date in which you have made the discharge or change of residence. Further down, you can get a PDF with this information, although it is not valid if they request the registration form.

Registration or modification of data

If the data is not up to date, you must request a change of address. You will have to do it in a way face-to-face in the town hall where you usually reside, where you will make the corresponding modification. You do not have to worry about going to the place where you appear in the Register, since they will be the ones who take care of everything, notifying the previous one so that they remove you from their database, something they will do within the period of few days.

In order to request a change of address in your town hall, you will have to complete a application in which you will prove your identity and the use of the house, as is the case of the deed if you have bought it or a rental contract. It may also be that you do not have this information and you need the other person to confirm that you live there, or that you only need to present some invoices that prove your residence at this address. It is important that you make this change if the data is not correct and you reside in another address.

Once you have requested the change, you can request there directly the certificate of registration. If you are going to do several procedures on a recent date (since they will request an updated one), you can make some photocopies to use in the different procedures or procedures that you carry out.

What I need

As we have said before, you need proof of identity and a proof of home. Therefore, you will have to go there with your ID in addition to a document that proves residency at your usual address. It can be a rental contract, your home purchase papers, invoices or confirmation from another registered person that you actually reside there.

If you have doubts or are facing a complicated case, you can check what you need before going to the corresponding office. To do this, you can contact your town hall in any way possible. The best thing is that you call them by phone to better explain your case and that they tell you what they need you to bring, or if someone else has to go with you in very specific cases.

Get certified

If you want to achieve it, you must go to town hall corresponding or request it online if you have this option. If you choose the first option, you must go to the corresponding office with your ID and request it. If it is required and its website allows it, or you want to do it by phone, you can request an appointment. Otherwise, you will only have to go to the office and wait in the corresponding place.

If you want to do on-line, we will tell you later how you should do it. You can also consult information and download the PDF at the INE, although this will not be valid for official procedures.

INE

You can download the certificate provided by the INE to show that you are in the Population Register at a certain address, although the document you download will not have legal validity and will not be used to carry out the different administrative procedures. If you want the real registration form, you can only get it from your town hall, the one in which you have registered.

Therefore, this INE document can serve as a guideline, but if you want to use it for something you will have to obtain the real flyer, which is the one you will obtain at the municipal office that contains the data of your Register.

city ​​Hall

Now that you know, thanks to the INE, which town hall you belong to, the way to get the official registration certificate, and with full legal validity, is to do it there. You can go to the offices to ask this question and have it printed for you. If there are not many people, this will be quick and easy. If this has Web page (many have it) you can download it there. You can also request an appointment on this website if you want to go personally or if necessary.

Request your online certificate It is very simple, so the first thing you have to do is get to know their website. You have two options. Either you search their website through a search engine like Google or you enter on this website in which there is a search engine for municipalities of the different communities where you can request the flyer online in a more direct way. In some cases, you may have to identify yourself by electronic ID or electronic certificate to download it. In any case, you will have to make sure that it is really the official Web.

If you have entered the aforementioned website, you will be able to verify that it is on the list. It may not be there and that in any case this procedure can be carried out in your town hall online, so if it does not appear, it is best that you try to search the web directly.

Once you are on the website of your town hall, the way to access this information differs from one to the other, so you will have to navigate until you find the corresponding option. Once there, you will have to identify yourself electronically, or provide the requested data, and request to download the online flyer.

It is usually found in the electronic headquarters, you may have to access a section of procedures or procedures or any section in which you can obtain certificates. In some cases, you can request it by indicating some data and if you identify yourself in the electronic office you will find this information first. In others, you will have to indicate some information and even what you need it for. Cover the corresponding form and accept. There is no single way to make this request because the operation and procedure depends on the city council specific.

Electoral census

If what you want to do is a registration query in the Electoral Census to find out where you should vote in the next elections, or decide if you want to change this information and you are on time, or because you have been requested for some reason, you can obtain this information also from the INE website. You only have to go here and on the right you will find the option of Check the registration in the electoral roll.

Access with Cl @ ve is required, so accept this option and you will find different ways to consult the information. You can do it by DNIe, electronic certificate, 24-hour PIN, permanent Cl @ ve or EU citizens. There, the data you were looking for will automatically appear, among which are the confirmation that you have registered in the electoral roll (or not).

Specifically, you will see when the census has been closed, your province of registration, municipality, name, ID, date of birth, sex, province and municipality of birth, studies, address, district and section. You can get an informative note or enrollment certificate on that same page, at the bottom of everything.