First official preview of the new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2023

The signature of the star has officially confirmed the world debut of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS. A more than interesting advance, because it is not the new electric saloon, but the SUV that receives the same name, and that will debut at the IAA 2021. The teaser advances the most luxurious option with the Maybach seal.

Just a few days ago, Daimler presented its new sustainable mobility strategy, an ambitious plan that contains everything from platforms for different models and batteries, to a new flagship in its range of electrics that will reach 1,200 kilometers autonomy with a single charge.

An event in which the two new zero-emission models that will debut soon have also been unveiled. The IAA 2021 Munich Motor Show will host the world debut of the EQE, a new saloon, and also that of the MercedesEQS SUV. This model is the protagonist of the teaser advanced by the star’s brand, revealing a detail of its design and also the model that you will receive an option with the Maybach emblem.

On the far left, the future Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 2023

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be new in 2023

A model of which we advance its design in an exclusive. The teaser issued is the first real sample of the future model, because until now all the prototypes have been loaded with camouflage and never without the rear light groups of production. Some pilots that you can already see in the open that, once again, will extend across the width of the tailgate, but with a special and very distinctive light graphic, with a very sinuous shape.

The German brand also advanced an image with the first Mercedes EQ models, a darkened advance in which it appeared the electric SUV with Maybach’s trademark slim chrome bar grille. Despite this detail, it is the first time that a detail of the production design has been glimpsed.

At more than five meters long, the EQS SUV shares the same EVA 2.0 platform for electric cars with the saloon recently presented, offering ample interior space limited to five seats. The EQS SUV will arrive in 2023 sharing the mechanical offer with the saloon, the same versions and power levels, and a powerful battery between the axles with a maximum autonomy of between 600 and 700 kilometers, somewhat less than the EQS saloon.