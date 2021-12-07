First official look at Black Adam's costume!

The DC Universe will receive in one of the most anticipated releases in 2022 the debut of one of the most powerful villains in its history, Black Adam, whose suit finally begins to reveal his appearance

“The world needed a hero, they got me instead”, Is the phrase with which Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ presented on social networks a look at the suit he will wear as Black Adam, one of the most anticipated releases in 2022.

On their social networks, The Rock shared the cover of Total Film magazine, in which great details surrounding the production of Black Adam are revealed, as well as unpublished images of the film that will mark Teth Adam’s debut in the Extended Universe from DC Comics.

The actor, who has a recognized career in film and wrestling in the United States, has stated on several occasions that Black Adam is one of the projects he dreamed of doing all his life.

“Black Adam has been with me for over ten years, and that gives you an idea of ​​how passionate I am about this project, how passionate they are about this project Seven Bucks, Warner Bros, New Line Cinema, and DC, they have been so incredibly supportive of over the years“

Darkness comes to the DC Universe

When Teth Adam utters the word Shazam, he became a powerful being who engineered a coup to free Kahndaq’s slaves.

But the demon Blaze corrupted the slave who freed his people. Faced with this, Black Adam was locked in a jewel, from which thousands of years later he will be freed.

The cast of Black Adam is made up of Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Isis and Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone.

Jaume Collet-Serra will be the director of Black Adam, a production that will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

