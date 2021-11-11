Supergirl, the action series that managed to start a family

Beyond the action and adrenaline of Supergirl, the six seasons of the series made Kara find the concept of family she always sought

There are many tropes in pop culture that are familiar to viewers, regardless of the show or the overall themes of the show. Over the years, Supergirl has featured many of these tropes, from enemies to lovers (Mon-El) to secret identities. But the trope that Supergirl has always shown her best, especially in the show’s final season, was the idea of ​​founding a family or families of choice.

This means that the characters in a show form or find their own families from friends, partners, loves, etc. No one in the “family” needs to be related by blood, but everyone finds a reason to group together, as a unit.

Kara is the product of a literal family – Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers adopted her after their Kryptonian capsule crashed into Earth (much like what happened to the Kents). Kara grew up in this adoptive family, with loving parents and an older sister who did everything possible to help her acclimate to a new planet and a world that was not quite ready for the idea of ​​aliens.

However, Kara found her real family until she moved to National City. He initially created a small group with Jimmy Olsen and Winn Schott simply because the three of them worked together at CatCo.

Danvers, Olsen, and Schott quickly discovered that they also had similar ideas for helping the citizens of National City with their problems, many of which required some superheroes.

The family grows

Over the course of the series, Supergirl’s family grew and changed due to a variety of events / situations, expanding to include her adoptive sister Alex Danvers (who eventually outgrew Kara as her spoiled little sister), fellow extraterrestrials J’onn. J’onzz, Brainiac-5 and Nia Nal, and recent hires Lena Luthor and Kelly Olsen.

The family looked quite different from start to finish, but the reason they came together remained the same: They all felt called to protect the people of their city through whatever means they had at their disposal.

In the show’s final season, Supergirl leaned toward Winn’s originally coined name: The Super Friends. This name, which William Dey popularized with the city through his reports, fitted the group in several ways.

Not only were they people with remarkable superpowers or abilities who came together with the common goal of saving the citizens of National City and the world, but they were also truly good friends. Friends who became family without even really thinking about it.

Family who would do anything for each other from traveling to the Phantom Zone to overcoming personal trauma and demons because their family needed them to come together and do their part. Family who might overlook certain villainous tendencies and see the truth behind the actions.

Family above all

And this is why Supergirl, and the show’s characters, will always have a special place in the heart of DC. It’s a show about superhuman beings facing incredible odds, but doing it all as a team.

And even when they fight, like all families, they eventually realize that they are better together and do whatever it takes to get back on track.

The Super Friends will continue to be a strong family unit throughout the finale and beyond. And if there’s another trope I wish for Supergirl, it’s for everyone to meet a happily ever after ending. This is a family that deserves all the happiness it can find.

