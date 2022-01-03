That has done at the same time because the insurance companies have given a twist to your conditions and services, now taking a big focus with this series of electric vehicles. And, although it may seem otherwise, no; In general, companies do not present excessively higher prices, despite beliefs.

They have become fashionable, they do not need to go to the gas station, their performance is similar or even superior to those of vehicles with an internal combustion engine and they are easier to drive and maintain. Although their foray into the market is still slow and they do not represent a large percentage of the Spanish car fleet, the truth is that it is a growing trend , and within a few years, with the progressive withdrawal of diesel, electric cars will have a position of first place among the alternatives.

Electric vehicles, which were a rarity only a few years ago, have now become part of the world. urban landscape from many cities. They are so common that nobody notices them. As battery prices have fallen, so have these vehicles, which, in many ways, are something similar to any motorist’s dream.

How they are and what they include

Thus, insurance for a car of these characteristics usually includes the same guarantees as policies designed for gasoline or diesel vehicles, but add protection for special cases that can happen to this type of vehicle. For example, they usually include a special roadside assistance coverage if the car runs out of battery power, so that it can be towed to the nearest recharging point or be assisted by a mobile recharging car.

That is why the type of existing policies are the same as in the other case: Third Parties, Extended Third Parties, All Risk and All Risk with franchise. However, when determining coverage there are some common and some specific for electric cars. The latter are usually those related to the characteristics of a vehicle of this type, such as everything that refers to the battery. These can be coverage for theft of the recharging cable, assistance for battery failure or damage from cyberattacks, among others.

Although it is true that electric car insurance was more expensive a while ago, it is something that little by little it gets betterIn such a way that today the price difference with the insurance of a vehicle that only equips combustion engines is not so much. So much so that currently the average premium for electric car insurance stands at around 629 euros per year compared to 667 euros for a gasoline one. And there are quite cheap.

The cheapest prices

We say, more and more insurance companies launch specific policies for electric cars, something totally normal if we take into account that in the last year the sales of these vehicles have tripled. With this address, we can currently find alternatives such as that of Direct Insurance, which is the cheapest today, with a price of around 335 euros for the All at Risk mode, while for Third Parties it is around 146 euros.

There are also the companies of AXA or Mutua Madrileña, the same ones that are offering more services for the driver’s disposition regarding electric insurance. Their prices vary a little more, but also the differences are not so great. In the case of the former, these stand at 574 euros in the All at Risk (€ 155 to Third Parties), while the Madrilenian does so with figures of € 377 and € 160, respectively.

Then there are options like Mapfre, Genesis or Verti, although here we can find somewhat more expensive policies. They do so by moving with numbers of 508 for Mapfre (€ 202), 586 euros for Génesis (126) and 816 euros in the case of Verti, which does not specify the price for the cover to Third Parties.

Likewise, as with most services, these prices may vary if we take into account cars or vehicles with lesser or greater characteristics. For example, him Renault zoe, whose price is around 16,600 euros. In this, the Rastreator comparator tells us that a Third Party for this model could be obtained from 202 euros per year, while an All Risk would amount to 571 euros.