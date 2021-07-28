Is your iPhone bad or not responding?Have you found any of those errors that can only be solved by restoring the device? Are you in crisis right now because your iPhone stays on the block or with a black screen?, do not care anymore. We want to present you with a solution to these problems that does not put your data at risk. Update errors, iPhone stuck on the apple logo, entering and exiting recovery mode, black screen or disabled iPhone, any problem you have, with this tool you can solve it.

With Tenorshare ReiBoot you can solve any error that you can find in your iPhone, iPad or even iPod Without much effort. Without a doubt, it is a definitive tool that is always recommended to have, whatever your computer is, since it is available for both Mac and Windows.

Tenorshare ReiBoot, the perfect tool to troubleshoot and recover your iPhone

Tenorshare ReiBoot is a program available for Mac and Windows capable of fix any problem you find on your iOS devices, with or without using iTunes, it is also an excellent and reliable option to restore our device. If your iPhone does not start up, is in recovery mode, does not go past the apple logo or is left with a black screen, with Tenorshare ReiBoot you can solve it in a few simple steps.

The tool has two options to fix the errors. One of them is free and with it you can put your iPhone in recovery mode and also exit this mode, this version will not erase any data from our device. The other is more advanced, you have two options To recover your iPhone system, ¨Standard repair¨ and ¨Advanced repair¨. You can use Repair standard without losing your device data, and under Repair advanced will remove all data Of the device without backup.

The full ReiBoot version, allows us to solve from the most common system problems, to more serious errors, with this version you will be able to repair more than 150 iOS problems, among them: an iPhone that stays on the apple, black screen, update errors, iTunes restoration, unlocking a disabled iPhone, if it stays on charging, if your iPhone has an infinite loop, and you will even be able to restore your iPhone without iTunes.

How to recover your iPhone or solve a problem?

The steps to enter and exit the recovery mode of your iPhone are very simple, after download and install Tenorshare ReiBoot on your Mac or Windows computer, this is what you should do:

Connect iPhone to computer using USB cable. Launch the ReiBoot application, which will automatically detect your device. Select or click to enter or exit Recovery Mode. And ready!

Now if what you want is solve some of the many problems that you can find on your iPhone, the process is very simple, follow these steps:

Connect iPhone to computer using USB cable. Open the ReiBoot app, which will automatically detect your device. Click for the option “Standard Repair” or “Advanced Repair”. Then a window will appear, indicating the specific buttons that you must press on your device. Then you will enter repair mode. After the necessary minutes, the recovery will finish. Finally, your iPhone will restart and later you can use it normally.

Without a doubt, Tenorshare ReiBoot is one of those tools that we all must have installed on our computer if we are users of Apple devices. These types of errors can be more common than it seems, and with ReiBoot we can solve them in a matter of minutes.