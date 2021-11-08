Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker delayed to December

Did you expect to play Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker this same month? Well, we have very bad news for you, since Square enix announced that this expansion will now be launching on December 7 instead of November 23 as originally revealed. According to its authors, this additional time will allow them to improve the user experience even more.

Through a blog post on Square Enix, the producer and director of the game, Naoki Yoshida, shared a letter in which he takes the blame for this delay. Here you can read an extract of this statement:

“The biggest factor behind the release date change was my own selfishness as a game director. Since being put in charge of the original Final Fantasy XIV, I have continued the development and operations of Final Fantasy XIV for the past 11 years while always striving to balance my position as producer overseeing the project and director in charge of development. My intention was to work in the same way as we approached the final stages of Endwalker development. “

So there you have it, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to play this new content. On the other hand, patch 6.01 for Final Fantasy XIV It will be released on December 21 and patch 6.05 on January 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: Contrary to other delays, it appears that the FFXIV community is taking this news very well. After all, this is a delay of only a few weeks, and this time will be used by the development team to improve the experience even more. Hopefully, the end result will end up pleasing the fans.

Via: Square enix