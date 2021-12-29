YouTube personality and boxer Logan Paul is known for his many pursuits, but has always been a fan of retro Nintendo games. His latest project, in which he has made a table with old Game Boy Color, is a tribute to this passion. However, it has also drawn criticism from some gamers who are horrified by this use of classic Nintendo handheld consoles.

Paul’s affinity for Nintendo and its games is well known. Before his June match against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul brought along a Charizard Pokémon card as a token of his love for the franchise. He is also known for opening Pokémon card packs on YouTube and celebrating when he has managed to draw rare cards.

Now, Logan Paul has shared a video on Twitter about his new epoxy resin project, which allows him to seal and store unconventional items inside a clear box. For this project, Paul has filled a large table with 15 classic Game Boy Colors. The table’s metal frame is painted red and white to look like a Pokéball, reinforcing the Nintendo theme.

However, many Twitter users have expressed outrage that Paul destroyed classic video game consoles by dipping Game Boy Colors in epoxy resin. Others are incredulous at this player panic, pointing out that there are millions of Game Boys available for purchase and that Logan Paul only used 15.

Regardless of which side you take, it’s clear that this creation was made out of admiration for the Game Boy, and not out of a desire to destroy something. The final product shows these Game Boys in a good way, and they will last much longer in epoxy resin than if they were in a box or stored at home.