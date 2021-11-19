Square Enix today announced that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the battle royale action mobile game set in the world of FINAL FANTASY VII, is now available on iOS and Android devices.

Starting with the first season of the game, “Rise of Shinra.” Set in Midgar before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players will embark on an intense battle royale experience in which they must fight to be the last SOLDIER standing.

Former FINAL FANTASY fans and newcomers alike can jump into the action and prove they are prime candidates for SOLDIER. Players will use magic and special abilities along with ranged and melee weapons to triumph in various FINAL FANTASY VII locations, including Seventh Heaven, Corneo’s Mansion, Honeybee Inn, and more. Additionally, players can choose from a number of styles, each of which features unique special abilities:

Warrior – The strength of this style comes from melee attacks.

Sorcerer – Specialized in medium-range AoE attacks; the basic magic spells of this style, Fire, Blizzard, and Thunder, are empowered.

Monk – A high vitality Style that comes with self-healing and shield abilities.

Ranger – Skilled at finding enemies and shooting at them from afar.

Ninja – Perfect for stealth and ambush attacks, this Style comes equipped with a double jump.

In addition to other SOLDIER candidates, players must face fierce monsters that inhabit the outskirts of the city. By defeating them, players can gain experience necessary to level up and unlock new weapons. Classic FINAL FANTASY elements abound in the game, including rideable chocobos, powerful espers, including Ifrit, to summon, and materia, which allows players to cast devastating spells. Players can customize their character’s outfits and accessories, get various weapon and vehicle skins, emotes, and much more to create their own unique SOLDIER.

To celebrate two million pre-registrations in THE FIRST SOLDIER, all players will receive rewards upon login, including a Chocobo Egg, a Shinra Mask Skin, a Shinra Motorcycle Skin, a Shinra Vehicle Skin, and a Shinra Skin. of Shinra helicopter.

In addition, special offers will also be available for a limited time, including Cloud-based packages, Tifa, and a Security Guard, with skins and emotes for players to customize their characters. Players will have the opportunity to unlock the Season Pass to gain access to epic rewards, including skins like Rufus from FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, Scorpion Sentinel, Unkwnon Entity, and more.

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is now available as a free download in the App Store via the AppStore and Google Play.

