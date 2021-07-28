The 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans already has its first entry list. A total of 62 vehicles are called to compete in La Sarthe in August, participants who are divided into five hypercar prototypes, twenty-five LMP2 prototypes, eight GTEs within the LMGTE-Pro class, twenty-three GTEs in the LMGTE-Am class and one adapted LMP2 prototype within Garage 56. Unlike other years, the FIA ​​and ACO have published a reduced reserve vehicle list, since with the postponement of Le Mans until the month of August it has drawn a new dynamic when it comes to defining the ‘bench’ of the queen of the event. WEC.

The hypercar category offers few surprises since in Le Mans the two Toyota LMHs, the two Glickenhaus prototypes and the Alpine LMP1 will meet. Much more interesting is the LMP2 category. To the eleven prototypes competing in the WEC, there are four prototypes by invitation and ten chosen by ACO and FIA according to their criteria. However, the category has great names among the pilots designated among these prototypes, perhaps highlighting the presence of pilots such as Jan Magnussen, Juan Pablo Montoya, Paul Di Resta, Piettro Fittipaldi, Stoffel Vandoorne, Renger Van der Zande, António Félix Da Costa, Loïc Duval or Robert Kubica.

In the LMGTE-Pro class there are a total of eight GTEs thanks to the two-car projects designed by AF Corse (Ferrari), Porsche and Corvette. The seventh GTE in question is the Ferrari from WeatherTech Racing and the eighth the Porsche from HubAuto. Leaving aside the LMP2 adapted from Association SRT41 as registered inside Garage 56, the list of participants is closed by the twenty-three GTE vehicles of the LMGTE-Am class. The thirteen GTEs who compete regularly in the WEC are joined by six GTEs that receive places by invitation -to add 11 of the 16 invitations used- and four GTEs designated by the FIA ​​and ACO.

entry list for the 89th of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021



No. Team Via Car Pilots

HYPERCAR – 5 PROTOTYPES



# 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC Toyota GR010 Hybrid Mike conway

Kamui kobayashi

Jose Maria Lopez

# 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC Toyota GR010 Hybrid Sébastien Buemi

Kazuki nakajima

Brendon hartley

# 36 Alpine Elf Matmut WEC Alpine A480-Gibson André Negrao

Nicolas Lapierre

Matthieu Vaxivière

# 708 Glickenhaus Racing WEC Glickenhaus 007 LMH Pipo Derani

Franck mailleux

Olivier Pla

# 709 Glickenhaus Racing WEC Glickenhaus Racing Ryan briscoe

Richard Westbrook

Romain dumas LMP2 – 25 PROTOTYPES #1 Richard Mille Racing WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Sophia floersch

Tatiana Calderon

Beitske visser



# 17

IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson Dwight merriman

Kyle tilley

Ryan dalziel

#twenty



High Class Racing WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Dennis Andersen

Ricky taylor

Marco Sorensen

#twenty-one

DragonSpeed ​​USA WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Ben hanley

Henrik Hedman

Juan Pablo Montoya

# 22 United Autosports WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Phil Hanson

Filipe Albuquerque

Fabio Scherer



#2. 3 United Autosports Invit. Oreca 07-Gibson Paul Di Resta

Alex lynn

Wayne boyd

# 24

PR1 Motorsports Invit. Oreca 07-Gibson Patrick Kelly

Gabriel Aubry

Simon Trummer



# 25

G-Drive Racing Aurus 01-Gibson John falb

Roberto Merhi

Rui Andrade



# 26 G-Drive Racing Invit. Aurus 01-Gibson Roman Rusinov

Franco Colapinto

Nyck de vries

# 28 JOT WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Stoffel vandoorne

Sean Gelael

Tom blomqvist

# 29

Racing Team Nederland WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Giedo van der Garde

Job van Uitert

Frits van Eerd



# 30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07-Gibson René Binder

Guillermo Rojas

Tristan gommendy

# 31 Team WRT WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Robin frijns

Ferdinand Habsburg

Charles Milesi

# 32 United Autosports Invit. Oreca 07-Gibson Nicolas Jamin

Jonathan Aberdein

Manuel Maldonado

#3. 4 Inter Europol Competition WEC Ligier JS P217-Gibson Jakub Smiechowski

Renger van der zande

Alex Brundle

# 38 JOT WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Roberto Gonzalez

António Felix Da Costa

Anthony Davidson



# 39

SO24 by Graff Oreca 07-Gibson Vincent Capillaire

Arnold robin

Maxime robin



# 41 Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson Robert Kubica

Louis Deletraz

Yifei Ye

# 44

ARC Bratislava WEC Ligier JS P217-Gibson Miroslav konopka

Oliver Webb

Matej konopka



# 48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson Paul lafargue

Paul-Loup Chatin

Patrick Pilet



# 49

High Class Racing Oreca 07-Gibson Anders Fjordbach

Kevin Magnussen

Jan Magnussen



# 65 Panis Racing Oreca 07-Gibson Julien Canal

Will stevens

James allen

# 70

Realteam Racing WEC Oreca 07-Gibson Loïc duval

Norman Nato

Esteban Garcia

# 74

Racing Team India Eurasia Ligier JSP217-Gibson James Winslow

John corbett

Tom cloet

# 82 Risi Competizione Oreca 07-Gibson Ryan cullen

Oliver Jarvis

Philip Nasr LMGTE-PRO – 8 GTE VEHICLES



# 51 AF Corse WEC Ferrari 488 GTE James Calado

Alessandro Pier Guidi

Côme Ledogar

# 52 AF Corse WEC Ferrari 488 GTE Miguel Molina

Daniel Serra

Davide rigon

# 63 Corvette racing



Corvette C8.R Antonio Garcia

Jordan taylor

Nicky Catsburg

# 64 Corvette racing Corvette C8.R Tommy milner

Nick tandy

Alexander sims

# 72 HubAuto Corsa Porsche 911 rsr Dries Vanthoor

Alvaro Parente

Maxime martin

# 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 rsr Cooper macneil

Earl bamber

Laurens Vanthoor

# 91 Porsche GT Team WEC Porsche 911 rsr Gianmaria Bruni

Richard Lietz

Frédéric Makowiecki

# 92 Porsche GT Team WEC Porsche 911 rsr Neel jani

Kévin Estre

Michael Christensen LMGTE-AM – 23 GTE VEHICLES



# 18 Absolute Racing Porsche 911 rsr Andrew Haryanto

Alessio Picariello

Marco Seefried

# 33 TF Sport WEC Aston Martin Vantage Ben keating

Felipe Fraga

Dylan pereira



# 46 Team Project 1 WEC Porsche 911 rsr Dennis Olsen

Anders Buchardt

Maxwell Root

# 47 Cetilar Racing WEC Ferrari 488 GTE Roberto Lacorte

Giorgio Sernagiotto

Antonio Fuoco

# 54 AF Corse WEC Ferrari 488 GTE Giancarlo Fisichella

Francesco Castellacci

Thomas flohr



# 55 Spirit of race Ferrari 488 GTE Duncan cameron

David perel

Matthew griffin

# 56 Team Project 1 WEC Porsche 911 rsr Matteo cairoli

Egidio Perfetti

Riccardo pear

# 57 Kessel Racing Invit. Ferrari 488 GTE Takeshi kimura

Scott Andrews

Mikkel jensen

# 60 Iron lynx WEC Ferrari 488 GTE Claudio Schiavoni

Paolo Ruberti

Raffaele Giammaria



# 66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE Thomas neubauer

Rodrigo Sales

Robert Foley

# 69 Herberth Motorsport Invit. Ferrari 488 GTE Robert Renauer

Ralf bohn

Rolf Ineichen



# 71 Inception Racing Invit. Ferrari 488 GTE Brendan iribe

Ollie millroy

Ben barnicoat



# 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing WEC Porsche 911 rsr Christian ried

Jaxon evans

Matt campbell

# 80 Iron lynx Invit. Ferrari 488 GTE Matteo cressoni

Rino Mastronardi

Callum ilott

# 83 AF Corse WEC Ferrari 488 GTE François Perrodo

Nicklas nielsen

Alessio Rovera

# 85 Iron lynx WEC Ferrari 488 GTE Rahel frey

Michelle Gatting

Sarah bovy

# 86 GR Racing WEC Porsche 911 rsr Michael Wainwright

Ben barker

Tom gamble

# 88 Dempsey-Proton Racing WEC Porsche 911 rsr Julien Andlauer

Dominique Bastien

Lance Arnold



# 95 TF Sport Invit. Aston Martin Vantage John hartshorne

Oliver hancock

Ros gunn

# 98 Aston Martin Racing WEC Aston Martin Vantage Paul Dalla Lana

Nicki thiim

Marcos Gomes



# 99 Proton Competition Invit. Porsche 911 rsr Patrick Long

Gian Luca Giraudi

Felipe Laser

# 388 Rinaldi Racing Invit. Ferrari 488 GTE Pierre Ehret

Christian hook

Jeroen Bleekemolen

# 777 D’Station Racing WEC Aston Martin Vantage Satoshi Hoshino

Tomonobu fujii

Andrew Watson INNNOVATIVE CAR – GARAGE 56 – LMP2



# 84 Association SRT41 G56 Oreca 07-Gibson Takuma aoki

Nigel Bailly

François Hériau

Bold teams eligible for the Pro-Am category.

List of reserve vehicles for the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans



Order No. Team Category Car Pilots

1st

# 62 AF Corse LMGTE-Am Ferrari 488 GTE Christophe ulrich

Simon Mann

Sergei sirotkin 2nd

# 27 Algarve Pro Racing LMP2 Oreca 07-Gibson Mark patterson

Naveen Rao

– 3rd

# 59 Garage 59 LMGTE-Am Aston Martin Vantage Alexander West

–

–

4th

# 61 AF Corse LMGTE-Am Ferrari 488 GTE Francesco Piovanetti

–

–

–

