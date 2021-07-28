The 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans already has its first entry list. A total of 62 vehicles are called to compete in La Sarthe in August, participants who are divided into five hypercar prototypes, twenty-five LMP2 prototypes, eight GTEs within the LMGTE-Pro class, twenty-three GTEs in the LMGTE-Am class and one adapted LMP2 prototype within Garage 56. Unlike other years, the FIA ​​and ACO have published a reduced reserve vehicle list, since with the postponement of Le Mans until the month of August it has drawn a new dynamic when it comes to defining the ‘bench’ of the queen of the event. WEC.

The hypercar category offers few surprises since in Le Mans the two Toyota LMHs, the two Glickenhaus prototypes and the Alpine LMP1 will meet. Much more interesting is the LMP2 category. To the eleven prototypes competing in the WEC, there are four prototypes by invitation and ten chosen by ACO and FIA according to their criteria. However, the category has great names among the pilots designated among these prototypes, perhaps highlighting the presence of pilots such as Jan Magnussen, Juan Pablo Montoya, Paul Di Resta, Piettro Fittipaldi, Stoffel Vandoorne, Renger Van der Zande, António Félix Da Costa, Loïc Duval or Robert Kubica.

In the LMGTE-Pro class there are a total of eight GTEs thanks to the two-car projects designed by AF Corse (Ferrari), Porsche and Corvette. The seventh GTE in question is the Ferrari from WeatherTech Racing and the eighth the Porsche from HubAuto. Leaving aside the LMP2 adapted from Association SRT41 as registered inside Garage 56, the list of participants is closed by the twenty-three GTE vehicles of the LMGTE-Am class. The thirteen GTEs who compete regularly in the WEC are joined by six GTEs that receive places by invitation -to add 11 of the 16 invitations used- and four GTEs designated by the FIA ​​and ACO.

Index hide
1 entry list for the 89th of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021
2 List of reserve vehicles for the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

entry list for the 89th of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021

No.TeamViaCarPilots
HYPERCAR – 5 PROTOTYPES

# 7		Toyota Gazoo RacingWECToyota GR010 HybridMike conway
Kamui kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez

# 8		Toyota Gazoo RacingWECToyota GR010 HybridSébastien Buemi
Kazuki nakajima
Brendon hartley

# 36		Alpine Elf MatmutWECAlpine A480-GibsonAndré Negrao
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxivière

# 708		Glickenhaus RacingWECGlickenhaus 007 LMHPipo Derani
Franck mailleux
Olivier Pla

# 709		Glickenhaus RacingWECGlickenhaus RacingRyan briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Romain dumas
LMP2 – 25 PROTOTYPES
#1Richard Mille RacingWECOreca 07-GibsonSophia floersch
Tatiana Calderon
Beitske visser

# 17
IDEC Sport		Oreca 07-GibsonDwight merriman
Kyle tilley
Ryan dalziel

#twenty

High Class Racing		WECOreca 07-GibsonDennis Andersen
Ricky taylor
Marco Sorensen

#twenty-one
DragonSpeed ​​USA		WECOreca 07-GibsonBen hanley
Henrik Hedman
Juan Pablo Montoya

# 22		United AutosportsWECOreca 07-GibsonPhil Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Fabio Scherer

#2. 3		United AutosportsInvit.Oreca 07-GibsonPaul Di Resta
Alex lynn
Wayne boyd

# 24
PR1 Motorsports		Invit.Oreca 07-GibsonPatrick Kelly
Gabriel Aubry
Simon Trummer

# 25
G-Drive Racing		Aurus 01-GibsonJohn falb
Roberto Merhi
Rui Andrade

# 26		G-Drive RacingInvit.Aurus 01-GibsonRoman Rusinov
Franco Colapinto
Nyck de vries

# 28		JOTWECOreca 07-GibsonStoffel vandoorne
Sean Gelael
Tom blomqvist

# 29
Racing Team Nederland		WECOreca 07-GibsonGiedo van der Garde
Job van Uitert
Frits van Eerd

# 30		Duqueine TeamOreca 07-GibsonRené Binder
Guillermo Rojas
Tristan gommendy

# 31		Team WRTWECOreca 07-GibsonRobin frijns
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi

# 32		United AutosportsInvit.Oreca 07-GibsonNicolas Jamin
Jonathan Aberdein
Manuel Maldonado

#3. 4		Inter Europol CompetitionWECLigier JS P217-GibsonJakub Smiechowski
Renger van der zande
Alex Brundle

# 38		JOTWECOreca 07-GibsonRoberto Gonzalez
António Felix Da Costa
Anthony Davidson

# 39
SO24 by Graff		Oreca 07-GibsonVincent Capillaire
Arnold robin
Maxime robin

# 41		Team WRTOreca 07-GibsonRobert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Yifei Ye

# 44
ARC Bratislava		WECLigier JS P217-GibsonMiroslav konopka
Oliver Webb
Matej konopka

# 48		IDEC SportOreca 07-GibsonPaul lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet

# 49
High Class Racing		Oreca 07-GibsonAnders Fjordbach
Kevin Magnussen
Jan Magnussen

# 65		Panis RacingOreca 07-GibsonJulien Canal
Will stevens
James allen

# 70
Realteam Racing		WECOreca 07-GibsonLoïc duval
Norman Nato
Esteban Garcia

# 74
Racing Team India Eurasia		Ligier JSP217-GibsonJames Winslow
John corbett
Tom cloet

# 82		Risi CompetizioneOreca 07-GibsonRyan cullen
Oliver Jarvis
Philip Nasr
LMGTE-PRO – 8 GTE VEHICLES

# 51		AF CorseWECFerrari 488 GTEJames Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Côme Ledogar

# 52		AF CorseWECFerrari 488 GTEMiguel Molina
Daniel Serra
Davide rigon

# 63		Corvette racing

Corvette C8.RAntonio Garcia
Jordan taylor
Nicky Catsburg

# 64		Corvette racingCorvette C8.RTommy milner
Nick tandy
Alexander sims
# 72HubAuto CorsaPorsche 911 rsrDries Vanthoor
Alvaro Parente
Maxime martin

# 79		WeatherTech RacingPorsche 911 rsrCooper macneil
Earl bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

# 91		Porsche GT TeamWECPorsche 911 rsrGianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki

# 92		Porsche GT TeamWECPorsche 911 rsrNeel jani
Kévin Estre
Michael Christensen
LMGTE-AM – 23 GTE VEHICLES

# 18		Absolute RacingPorsche 911 rsrAndrew Haryanto
Alessio Picariello
Marco Seefried

# 33		TF SportWECAston Martin VantageBen keating
Felipe Fraga
Dylan pereira

# 46		Team Project 1WECPorsche 911 rsrDennis Olsen
Anders Buchardt
Maxwell Root

# 47		Cetilar RacingWECFerrari 488 GTERoberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco

# 54		AF CorseWECFerrari 488 GTEGiancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas flohr

# 55		Spirit of raceFerrari 488 GTEDuncan cameron
David perel
Matthew griffin

# 56		Team Project 1WECPorsche 911 rsrMatteo cairoli
Egidio Perfetti
Riccardo pear

# 57		Kessel RacingInvit.Ferrari 488 GTETakeshi kimura
Scott Andrews
Mikkel jensen

# 60		Iron lynxWECFerrari 488 GTEClaudio Schiavoni
Paolo Ruberti
Raffaele Giammaria

# 66		JMW MotorsportFerrari 488 GTEThomas neubauer
Rodrigo Sales
Robert Foley

# 69		Herberth MotorsportInvit.Ferrari 488 GTERobert Renauer
Ralf bohn
Rolf Ineichen

# 71		Inception RacingInvit.Ferrari 488 GTEBrendan iribe
Ollie millroy
Ben barnicoat

# 77		Dempsey-Proton RacingWECPorsche 911 rsrChristian ried
Jaxon evans
Matt campbell

# 80		Iron lynxInvit.Ferrari 488 GTEMatteo cressoni
Rino Mastronardi
Callum ilott

# 83		AF CorseWECFerrari 488 GTEFrançois Perrodo
Nicklas nielsen
Alessio Rovera

# 85		Iron lynxWECFerrari 488 GTERahel frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah bovy

# 86		GR RacingWECPorsche 911 rsrMichael Wainwright
Ben barker
Tom gamble

# 88		Dempsey-Proton RacingWECPorsche 911 rsrJulien Andlauer
Dominique Bastien
Lance Arnold

# 95		TF SportInvit.Aston Martin VantageJohn hartshorne
Oliver hancock
Ros gunn

# 98		Aston Martin RacingWECAston Martin VantagePaul Dalla Lana
Nicki thiim
Marcos Gomes

# 99		Proton CompetitionInvit.Porsche 911 rsrPatrick Long
Gian Luca Giraudi
Felipe Laser

# 388		Rinaldi RacingInvit.Ferrari 488 GTEPierre Ehret
Christian hook
Jeroen Bleekemolen

# 777		D’Station RacingWECAston Martin VantageSatoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu fujii
Andrew Watson
INNNOVATIVE CAR – GARAGE 56 – LMP2

# 84		Association SRT41G56Oreca 07-GibsonTakuma aoki
Nigel Bailly
François Hériau
  • Bold teams eligible for the Pro-Am category.
READ:  Lamborghini gets on the eSports car with a single-brand cup

List of reserve vehicles for the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

OrderNo.TeamCategoryCarPilots
1st
# 62		AF CorseLMGTE-AmFerrari 488 GTEChristophe ulrich
Simon Mann
Sergei sirotkin
2nd
# 27		Algarve Pro RacingLMP2Oreca 07-GibsonMark patterson
Naveen Rao
3rd
# 59		Garage 59LMGTE-AmAston Martin VantageAlexander West


4th
# 61		AF CorseLMGTE-AmFerrari 488 GTEFrancesco Piovanetti

The news Final Entry List of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 was originally published in @motorpuntoes by Fernando Sancho.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply