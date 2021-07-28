The 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans already has its first entry list. A total of 62 vehicles are called to compete in La Sarthe in August, participants who are divided into five hypercar prototypes, twenty-five LMP2 prototypes, eight GTEs within the LMGTE-Pro class, twenty-three GTEs in the LMGTE-Am class and one adapted LMP2 prototype within Garage 56. Unlike other years, the FIA and ACO have published a reduced reserve vehicle list, since with the postponement of Le Mans until the month of August it has drawn a new dynamic when it comes to defining the ‘bench’ of the queen of the event. WEC.
The hypercar category offers few surprises since in Le Mans the two Toyota LMHs, the two Glickenhaus prototypes and the Alpine LMP1 will meet. Much more interesting is the LMP2 category. To the eleven prototypes competing in the WEC, there are four prototypes by invitation and ten chosen by ACO and FIA according to their criteria. However, the category has great names among the pilots designated among these prototypes, perhaps highlighting the presence of pilots such as Jan Magnussen, Juan Pablo Montoya, Paul Di Resta, Piettro Fittipaldi, Stoffel Vandoorne, Renger Van der Zande, António Félix Da Costa, Loïc Duval or Robert Kubica.
In the LMGTE-Pro class there are a total of eight GTEs thanks to the two-car projects designed by AF Corse (Ferrari), Porsche and Corvette. The seventh GTE in question is the Ferrari from WeatherTech Racing and the eighth the Porsche from HubAuto. Leaving aside the LMP2 adapted from Association SRT41 as registered inside Garage 56, the list of participants is closed by the twenty-three GTE vehicles of the LMGTE-Am class. The thirteen GTEs who compete regularly in the WEC are joined by six GTEs that receive places by invitation -to add 11 of the 16 invitations used- and four GTEs designated by the FIA and ACO.
entry list for the 89th of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021
|No.
|Team
|Via
|Car
|Pilots
|HYPERCAR – 5 PROTOTYPES
# 7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|WEC
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|Mike conway
Kamui kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
# 8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|WEC
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki nakajima
Brendon hartley
# 36
|Alpine Elf Matmut
|WEC
|Alpine A480-Gibson
|André Negrao
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxivière
# 708
|Glickenhaus Racing
|WEC
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|Pipo Derani
Franck mailleux
Olivier Pla
# 709
|Glickenhaus Racing
|WEC
|Glickenhaus Racing
|Ryan briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Romain dumas
|LMP2 – 25 PROTOTYPES
|#1
|Richard Mille Racing
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Sophia floersch
Tatiana Calderon
Beitske visser
# 17
IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Dwight merriman
Kyle tilley
Ryan dalziel
#twenty
High Class Racing
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Dennis Andersen
Ricky taylor
Marco Sorensen
#twenty-one
DragonSpeed USA
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Ben hanley
Henrik Hedman
Juan Pablo Montoya
# 22
|United Autosports
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Phil Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Fabio Scherer
#2. 3
|United Autosports
|Invit.
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Paul Di Resta
Alex lynn
Wayne boyd
# 24
PR1 Motorsports
|Invit.
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Patrick Kelly
Gabriel Aubry
Simon Trummer
# 25
G-Drive Racing
|Aurus 01-Gibson
|John falb
Roberto Merhi
Rui Andrade
# 26
|G-Drive Racing
|Invit.
|Aurus 01-Gibson
|Roman Rusinov
Franco Colapinto
Nyck de vries
# 28
|JOT
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Stoffel vandoorne
Sean Gelael
Tom blomqvist
# 29
Racing Team Nederland
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Giedo van der Garde
Job van Uitert
Frits van Eerd
# 30
|Duqueine Team
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|René Binder
Guillermo Rojas
Tristan gommendy
# 31
|Team WRT
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Robin frijns
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi
# 32
|United Autosports
|Invit.
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Nicolas Jamin
Jonathan Aberdein
Manuel Maldonado
#3. 4
|Inter Europol Competition
|WEC
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|Jakub Smiechowski
Renger van der zande
Alex Brundle
# 38
|JOT
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Roberto Gonzalez
António Felix Da Costa
Anthony Davidson
# 39
SO24 by Graff
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Vincent Capillaire
Arnold robin
Maxime robin
# 41
|Team WRT
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Yifei Ye
# 44
ARC Bratislava
|WEC
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|Miroslav konopka
Oliver Webb
Matej konopka
# 48
|IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Paul lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet
# 49
High Class Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Anders Fjordbach
Kevin Magnussen
Jan Magnussen
# 65
|Panis Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Julien Canal
Will stevens
James allen
# 70
Realteam Racing
|WEC
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Loïc duval
Norman Nato
Esteban Garcia
# 74
Racing Team India Eurasia
|Ligier JSP217-Gibson
|James Winslow
John corbett
Tom cloet
# 82
|Risi Competizione
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Ryan cullen
Oliver Jarvis
Philip Nasr
|LMGTE-PRO – 8 GTE VEHICLES
# 51
|AF Corse
|WEC
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Côme Ledogar
# 52
|AF Corse
|WEC
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Miguel Molina
Daniel Serra
Davide rigon
# 63
|Corvette racing
|Corvette C8.R
|Antonio Garcia
Jordan taylor
Nicky Catsburg
# 64
|Corvette racing
|Corvette C8.R
|Tommy milner
Nick tandy
Alexander sims
|# 72
|HubAuto Corsa
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Dries Vanthoor
Alvaro Parente
Maxime martin
# 79
|WeatherTech Racing
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Cooper macneil
Earl bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
# 91
|Porsche GT Team
|WEC
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki
# 92
|Porsche GT Team
|WEC
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Neel jani
Kévin Estre
Michael Christensen
|LMGTE-AM – 23 GTE VEHICLES
# 18
|Absolute Racing
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Andrew Haryanto
Alessio Picariello
Marco Seefried
# 33
|TF Sport
|WEC
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Ben keating
Felipe Fraga
Dylan pereira
# 46
|Team Project 1
|WEC
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Dennis Olsen
Anders Buchardt
Maxwell Root
# 47
|Cetilar Racing
|WEC
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
# 54
|AF Corse
|WEC
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Giancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas flohr
# 55
|Spirit of race
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Duncan cameron
David perel
Matthew griffin
# 56
|Team Project 1
|WEC
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Matteo cairoli
Egidio Perfetti
Riccardo pear
# 57
|Kessel Racing
|Invit.
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Takeshi kimura
Scott Andrews
Mikkel jensen
# 60
|Iron lynx
|WEC
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Claudio Schiavoni
Paolo Ruberti
Raffaele Giammaria
# 66
|JMW Motorsport
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Thomas neubauer
Rodrigo Sales
Robert Foley
# 69
|Herberth Motorsport
|Invit.
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Robert Renauer
Ralf bohn
Rolf Ineichen
# 71
|Inception Racing
|Invit.
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Brendan iribe
Ollie millroy
Ben barnicoat
# 77
|Dempsey-Proton Racing
|WEC
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Christian ried
Jaxon evans
Matt campbell
# 80
|Iron lynx
|Invit.
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Matteo cressoni
Rino Mastronardi
Callum ilott
# 83
|AF Corse
|WEC
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|François Perrodo
Nicklas nielsen
Alessio Rovera
# 85
|Iron lynx
|WEC
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Rahel frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah bovy
# 86
|GR Racing
|WEC
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Michael Wainwright
Ben barker
Tom gamble
# 88
|Dempsey-Proton Racing
|WEC
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Julien Andlauer
Dominique Bastien
Lance Arnold
# 95
|TF Sport
|Invit.
|Aston Martin Vantage
|John hartshorne
Oliver hancock
Ros gunn
# 98
|Aston Martin Racing
|WEC
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Paul Dalla Lana
Nicki thiim
Marcos Gomes
# 99
|Proton Competition
|Invit.
|Porsche 911 rsr
|Patrick Long
Gian Luca Giraudi
Felipe Laser
# 388
|Rinaldi Racing
|Invit.
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Pierre Ehret
Christian hook
Jeroen Bleekemolen
# 777
|D’Station Racing
|WEC
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu fujii
Andrew Watson
|INNNOVATIVE CAR – GARAGE 56 – LMP2
# 84
|Association SRT41
|G56
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Takuma aoki
Nigel Bailly
François Hériau
- Bold teams eligible for the Pro-Am category.
List of reserve vehicles for the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans
|Order
|No.
|Team
|Category
|Car
|Pilots
|1st
# 62
|AF Corse
|LMGTE-Am
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Christophe ulrich
Simon Mann
Sergei sirotkin
|2nd
# 27
|Algarve Pro Racing
|LMP2
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Mark patterson
Naveen Rao
–
|3rd
# 59
|Garage 59
|LMGTE-Am
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Alexander West
–
–
|4th
# 61
|AF Corse
|LMGTE-Am
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Francesco Piovanetti
–
–
–
The news Final Entry List of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 was originally published in @motorpuntoes by Fernando Sancho.