In the market since 2015, the Jeep Renegade faces a second facelift that will be released in 2022. The American firm, through its division in Brazil, has already presented a couple of graphic previews, and advanced some of the novelties that it will offer starting next spring.

There is no doubt that the Jeep renegade It is one of the best-selling models in its category in practically all of Europe, and also in South America, where it is considered a reference. With six years in the market, the American brand far from announcing a generational change, what it has done has been announce a second facelift that will debut in early 2022.

The official announcement has come from the Rio division of Jeep, presenting a camouflaged prototype of the Renegade, but also a short video in which it has revealed some interesting details, especially for the model that will be sold in South American countries. Thus, for the LATAM market will feature a new front bumper with a sportier design inherited from the special version «Trailhawk» sold in Europe. A piece that will give a different style, more elaborate and, incidentally, will improve the cooling of the engine.

Sneak peek of the 2022 Jeep Renegade Facelift news in Brazil

Among other novelties, the Full LED headlights will continue to offer this technology, but will have a new internal lighting system with parabolas that will allow to cut costs generously. An unofficial information, since officially the brand has not revealed just one interesting novelty, beyond the adoption of the “Trail Rated” seal in the “Trailhawk” version. An emblem that guarantees perfect performance on the most difficult terrain thanks to its all-wheel drive system.

Inside, the Renegade 2022 will improve the multimedia section and the «Uconnect 5» system, a more modern steering wheel and better quality materials, among other novelties. In terms of engines, the Renegade 2022 to be sold in Brazil will feature the new “T270” engine, a 1.3-liter “FireFly” four-cylinder with “turbo flex” technology that will offer high performance: 180 hp powered by gasoline and 185 hp with ethanol, with a maximum torque in both cases of 270 Nm. and available with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

In Europe, the range will be very different, as the Renegade 2022 will be one of the first models developed on the “Small Wide” platform to launch the new “T5 FireFly” engines, a block of 1.5-liter four-cylinder to be offered with two power levels, 130 and 160 hp, the latter with MHEV technology. A package of novelties that will make the star model of the American brand even more efficient.