The presentation of the new Toyota GR Corolla is closer than ever. The Japanese brand, through its American division, has once again filtered the new camouflaged sports compact but showing an extra aggressiveness typical of the models tuned by GAZOO Racing.

Is one of Toyota’s biggest news for 2022. The Japanese brand, until very recently, queen of maximum efficiency and market leader in the sale of hybrid cars, has fully entered the sports category, a world that it abandoned a few years ago but that, for the first time, it will be launched in the hot-hatch segment.

The Corolla range will have a true top of the range, a version that will not detract from the rest of the hybrid versions, but that will capture the attention of customers in the compact segment, reinforced with an extra dose of sportiness, both in image and performance. The experts of GAZOO Racing are behind this project of the Toyota GR Corolla 2022, in close collaboration with Toyota USA. And, despite the fact that its final appearance has already been leaked, it has once again been seen camouflaged as a prototype.

The Toyota GR Corolla 2022 will be the third model of GAZOO Racing

The third model of the sports division looks the «GR-Four» badge on the sides, indicating that the model will have all-wheel drive. An electronic system, complemented by a limited slip differential that will allow you to get all the benefits it will offer. And they will not be few, because another previous leak revealed its specifications and they are weapons to take: the same engine of 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo petrol that houses the GR Yaris, although with an extra tuning for a maximum power -round- of 300 hp, if it does not exceed them.

Toyota has thrown all the meat on the spit to show that, despite the fact that sports compacts are already a minority compared to a few years ago, it is a market with great potential, and with the clear objective of put the ultimate rival par excellence, the Golf GTI, on the ropes. Although also the i30 N, a respectable contender that has joined more recently. What it appears is that your arguments will be more than powerful to deal with these two market benchmarks.

Even enough also to measure with guarantee to some of the sports versions of the Premium. However, there is an important detail to consider, and that is that the great mystery that surrounds the new Toyota GR Corolla 2022 is whether it will end up in Europe or will only go to Japan and the United States. A decision that we will know in a week when it is revealed, something that Toyota will not take long to do and thus be the first brand on the market to reveal a novelty of important significance.