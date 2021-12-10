FibroScan: what is it and what is it for?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

The liver is an abdominal organ that fulfills multiple functions in the body: it participates in the digestion and elimination of toxins, so its malfunction can generate severe consequences. Fortunately, there are tests, such as the FibroScan, that allow determining the state of liver health.

Most chronic liver diseases damage the parenchyma by causing the progressive accumulation of fibrotic tissue. Liver biopsy was the standard method for the detection of these diseases for many years. Today, there are minimally invasive, fast and inexpensive tests. Do you want to know more about the most used technique? Keep reading!

What is the FibroScan and what are its benefits?

The FibroScan is a non-invasive method to determine the presence of liver disease.

The FibroScan, or “liver elastography,” is an imaging test that determines the degree of liver fibrosis. In turn, it allows the degree of hepatic steatosis to be assessed. It is a fast, safe, reliable and non-invasive procedure; for this reason, it is the method of choice for the diagnosis of multiple diseases.

Performing a FibroScan has multiple advantages over other diagnostic tests. One of the most important is that the procedure is not painful for the patient. People will not require hospitalization or anesthesia, as it is very similar to an ultrasound.

On the other hand, the test allows detecting diseases in their initial stage, which improves their prognosis and evolution. Ultimately, various studies demonstrate that the FibroScan avoids liver biopsy in up to 90% of patients with cirrhosis.

A biopsy is an invasive study method in which a piece of tissue is removed for later study under a microscope. Biopsies can cause multiple complications, such as bleeding or an abnormal reaction to anesthesia, making them less safe than the FibroScan.

What is it for?

The FibroScan is a very effective diagnostic method for multiple chronic liver diseases. It is especially useful for evaluating Hepatitis C virus infection.. However, it is also useful to show other pathologies within which the following stand out:

Hepatitis B.

Alcoholic liver disease.

Nonalcoholic hepatic steatosis.

Cholestatic diseases.

Hepatic cirrhosis.

Presence of Hepatitis C and HIV simultaneously.

Genetic abnormalities.

In general terms, this imaging test allows to evaluate the extent of fibrosis that the liver tissue may have. In addition, it is ideal for evaluating the progression of the disease and the effectiveness of the treatment provided.

How is the FibroScan performed?

The FibroScan works much like an ultrasound. It has a transmitter that emits pulsed and ultrasound waves. In addition, it has a screen that processes the information and generates an image corresponding to an elastic wave that measures liver stiffness.

Fortunately, the test does not last more than 15 minutes in most cases and does not require much prior preparation. However, people should not eat or drink any fluids for 4 hours before the test.

At the time of the examination, patients should lie on the left side on a table and place the right arm just above the head. Later, the specialist will proceed to place the instrument to make the corresponding measurements. Measurements are carried out on the right side, the device is placed on the skin and a total of 10 measurements are made.

People should be relaxed and quiet throughout the test to avoid measurement errors. Fortunately, the results are ready immediately.

Meaning of the results

The results of the FibroScan are immediate and the doctor will explain exactly what they mean.

The way the exam works is very simple. According to some studies, the vibration wave will travel slowly whether the tissue is elastic or normal. For its part, the speed will increase when the liver is stiff or if there is fibrosis, therefore, the final value observed will be very high under pathological conditions.

The FibroScan uses a score called ‘CAP’ to measure changes related to the infiltration of fat in the liver. It uses decibels per meter to measure the degree of hepatic steatosis. In this sense, the higher the number obtained, the greater the degree of affection.

On the other hand, liver fibrosis will be measured with kilopascals (kPa). Normal values ​​are between 2 and 6 kPa, so results above this figure indicate a condition. Higher values ​​are related to a more severe condition and a greater decrease in liver function.

Importance of liver health

The liver is a fundamental organ for the proper functioning of the body, despite being forgotten by many people. This structure fulfills more than 500 functions in the body, among which the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins stand out.

Other functions is the hepatic metabolism of multiple drugs and alcohol. It makes it possible to transform these compounds into simpler substances that are easier to eliminate.

Unfortunately, the incidence of chronic liver disease has risen sharply in recent years. The increase in these pathologies is due, in large part, to the poor lifestyle and alcoholic habit in the population. Therefore, pay attention to the following recommendations to take care of liver health:

Decrease your alcohol intake.

Maintain a balanced, low-fat diet.

Exercise at least 3 times a week.

Avoid the use of non-prescription medications.

A novel test that became the standard

The FibroScan is a newly released imaging test that has become very popular around the world. It is a fast, safe, easy and non-invasive way to detect liver steatosis and fibrosis.

As if that were not enough, it is a precise method with immediate results that can even avoid performing a biopsy. In case of presenting any doubt regarding the examination, the most important thing is to consult with the specialist doctor, since he is the only one authorized to clarify all the concerns.

