The erectile dysfunction it is impotence or the inability to achieve or maintain an erection firm enough to have a satisfactory sexual intercourse.

It is not only a sexual health problem, it can also be caused by surgery, an injury to the penis. As well as in the spine, in the prostate, in the bladder or in the pelvis

It is a condition that affects approximately 55% of Mexican men between the ages of 40 and 70, who suffer from diabetes mellitus.

Do you respect ages?

The incidence of erectile dysfunction increases with age, from the age of 40, although some young people suffer it from other causes. However, it is not necessarily an inevitable part of the aging process, as there are men who do not suffer from it even in advanced ages.

Some factors that can cause it:

Conditions:

A cardiovascular or metabolic disease. Diabetes. Kidney disorders. Chronic alcoholism Multiple sclerosis. Arteriosclerosis. Psoriasis. Vascular diseases Neurological diseases.

Erectile dysfunction Should the penile prosthesis be normalized?

“It is an issue that cannot continue to be hidden and that must be normalized. Like women who undergo a mastectomy for breast cancer, a reconstruction of the same is performed using a prosthesis. This is not the case in men with prostate cancer. Who will lose the ability to relate sexually with their partner due to the mutilation that the surgery of this pathology implies ”. The urologist of the Navarra Hospital Complex, Óscar Gorría, has explained.

In this sense, the expert calls for the normalization of the prosthesis within the health services of the different autonomous communities. Since it is one more part of the functionality of a person, just as are the prostheses used in other pathologies.

“Nobody questions the role of prostheses in other diseases, but in prostate cancer, the implant of the penile prosthesis is a debate that is not on the table and is not given importance,” he remarked.

25 percent of patients have erections again after the intervention

The recovery of sexual function depends, explains the expert, on several factors, mainly on the patient’s age and his erectile capacity prior to treatment, but also on the stage of the tumor and the surgical technique used.

About 25 percent of patients have erections again after the intervention, in most cases they will require oral medication or injections applied to the penis, but many others will not get it despite these drugs.

Dr. Gorría added that there are “very clear” profiles of patients who will need a penile prosthesis, such as those who already suffer from moderate or severe erectile dysfunction and who have a poor response to oral treatments before surgery or radiotherapy.

“After this radical surgical treatment, the chances of that patient suffering from severe erectile dysfunction unresponsive to medication are very high. We must not subject him to years of ineffective treatments, years of disease evolution, in which this lack of blood flow or innervation will cause the penis to fibrose, lose length and elasticity ”, he commented.

Related Notes:

3 things residents should avoid AT ALL COSTS

Promising news! New antidiabetic treatment

Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center; the only one with a system …