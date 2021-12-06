For keeping prices low and dispatching liters by liter, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Ricardo Sheiffield, the Consumer Attorney, gave awards to gas and gasoline companies.

“We are going to give recognition to those who have behaved with rectitude by offering liters by liter. I thank you for this responsible attitude. The greatest wealth of the people of Mexico is honesty. If we act like this, we will get ahead.

“The main problem in Mexico is corruption, it is the main cause of inequality. There is violence and it produces ungovernability, ”said the federal president at a press conference from the National Palace.

Read: Pemex lowers ‘the moon and the stars’ to gas stations: it promises better prices and support in permits

The head of Profeco explained that the recognized companies have been verified by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) and thereby determine that the hydrocarbons they sell are not stolen and they pay their taxes on time.

“It must be recognized that they are in solidarity with consumers as was done a year ago. All these entrepreneurs and companies have also been verified by the Financial Intelligence Unit to verify that they do not trade with gas or stolen gasoline, that they pay their taxes ”.

“They are exemplary companies and entrepreneurs who are in solidarity with consumers because have kept prices low on average for the consumer, very reasonable profit margins and that is what we want to recognize on behalf of the federal government, ”Sheffield added.

The recognized gas companies are: Diegas, SA de CV, Gas Express Nieto de México, SA de CV and Kino Gas de Tijuana, SA de CV. The recognized gasoline operators were: Estaciones de Servicio Aito, SA de CV, ORSAN, Gasolinera Terán, SA de CV, Servicios Apache, SA de CV, Servicio de Gasollería Gasgal, SA de CV (Rendichicas), Combustibles Rodríguez Guerra de Matamoros, SA de CV, Estación de Servicio para Autos Circuito, SA de CV and Isla Regia, SA de CV.

