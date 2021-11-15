What is it

iExec is a provider of cloud computing resources. Or rather, they define themselves as the first decentralized marketplace for cloud resources. Like a “Decentralized network that gives applications access to the computing and data chain”, As explained in the presentation video.

The decentralized marketplace for iExec cloud resources is intended for developers, providers or those who own the tokens of this company. Tokens of the os that we will talk about in the next paragraphs: the RLC cryptocurrency.

Values

iExec boasts four values ​​or four principles on which it is based:

Decentralization considering that the blockchain is not a simple technology and they assure that they are looking for “a decentralized economy”

considering that the blockchain is not a simple technology and they assure that they are looking for “a decentralized economy” Innovation : Invention and innovation. “Our software, protocol and algorithms are the foundation of a new Internet.”

: Invention and innovation. “Our software, protocol and algorithms are the foundation of a new Internet.” Half environment and its protection , assuring in its list of values ​​that the Internet harms the planet and proposing that “it is up to us to bring the revolution that will make the digital world sustainable”

, assuring in its list of values ​​that the Internet harms the planet and proposing that “it is up to us to bring the revolution that will make the digital world sustainable” Liberty of all to “create, innovate and contribute to a better world”

Partners, team

Who is behind iExec RLC? It was founded at the end of 2016 with a clear objective: to reinvent cloud computing, as we have seen in its values.

Gilles Fedak He is one of the parents of this project, he is the executive director and one of the co-founders who has not only participated in iExec but also has a career as a scientist and researcher at INRIA (Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique or, in Spanish , the national Institute for Research in Informatics and Automation in France) The second of the founders of iExec is Haiwu We, currently the director of APAC and with a track record from the Chinese Academy of Sciences as well as an INRA engineer or professor at Hohai University. Both are the parents of a project whose entire team can be seen on the official website and where more than twenty people work.

In addition, they have partnerships with other companies in the sector such as IBM, such as Microsoft, Intel …

RLC and DApps

The RLC cryptocurrency is used with the intention of improving or guaranteeing security and confidentiality between the sectors that are part of this market or of these transactions. To do this, the decentralized market for computing resources in the cloud uses the well-known blockchain technology to create a network that allows users to monetize the computing power they possess.

They describe the cryptocurrency or token with several main features or advantages: it is easy to use, it is secure, and it is easy to adopt with more than 83 million outstanding that allows companies to bet on it without any problem. Like the others, they say, “RLC can be store, transfer, exchange, divide and use securely to make payments ”. It is also easy to use and you can pay with RLC tokens which is an ERC20 compliant digital asset on Ethereum.

RLC is used in all kinds of fields related to technologies: access to cloud computing, healthcare, artificial intelligence, big data, Fintech. In addition, IExec also has DApps or distributed applications that use blockchain on Ethereum.

Price and technical characteristics

RLC’s total shares are 86,999,785 and it is estimated that there are currently around 80,070,793 shares outstanding. In addition, from websites specialized in cryptocurrencies we can see all the data of its price in the last days, last hours or on the day you consult it.

According the data from the CoinMarketCap website, RLC has a trade volume of $ 29,672,585 and a market dominance of 0.01%. The volume o market capitalization is 0.08477. In the ranking of this website, it is ranked 160 at the time of writing this article.

How much does it cost? Cryptocurrency prices change not only every day but constantly. But on pages like mentioned in these paragraphs We can check the changes that the price undergoes in the last 24 hours or what has been its minimum and maximum in the last day. At the time of writing, the price iExec RLC is $ 4.37 and the minima and maximums of the day they are in 4.28 dollars and 4.45 dollars with a slight change in the last hours.

Where to buy

We can find RLC in some of the main markets of cryptocurrencies online, of exchanges known as Binance or like Crypto.com. From its website we can always check where to buy in case these change.

On this web page we can buy RLC and we will see all the details of its price in the last hours, its changes, statistics or some details as well as news related to the token if we want to inform ourselves before taking the step.

Crypto.com is one of the main websites for buying cryptocurrencies and we can use it in a large number of languages. Among them, Spanish. On its main page we will see some of the most popular currencies such as BTC, BNB, ETH, SOL, USDT, HAY, XRP and many more but we simply have to use the search engine at the top to enter the tab that interests us.

Another of the most popular and important is Binance and we can buy RLC as well as check all the details by the hour and in real time. Like the previous one, Binance is also available in multiple languages and, among them, Spanish. We can buy cryptocurrencies from your exchange but also access your “academy” to answer questions and explore the details of all available currencies.

From the RLC tab or page we can monitor in real time the price, the ups and downs, the variations, the market orders and much more. Of course, you must register and have an account to be able to operate on Binance.

Another of the exchanges that we can use to buy RLC is Bittrex where we will see the same details as in previous cases: last price, minimum maximum, change in the last 24 hours or a chart with the information we need. You need to create an account and access it to be able to trade or buy cryptocurrencies.

Beyond RLC there are also other currencies that we can buy instantly and immediate through a credit card like Bitcoin, for example.