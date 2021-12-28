

Former Manchester City striker, Ferran torres, has become the first reinforcement of FC Barcelona in the winter transfer market. After leaving Valencia for British football, the player arrives to raise the competitive ceiling of Xavi Hernández’s project.

The Valencian, who is one of the regulars in Luis Enrique’s calls with the Spanish team, has shown absolute performance with the national team: he has added 12 goals in just 22 official appearances and is one of the leaders of the block.

The future FC Barcelona player has shown a good level in the Premier League despite his youth: At the age of 21, he has scored 16 goals and four assists in 43 games in all competitions under Pep Guardiola..

Goal for Xavi Hernández

Torres is one of the players with the most future in Spanish football and has a great relationship with the goal. After overcoming a broken foot, the player lands in Barcelona at the optimum point of maturity and his performance will determine the short and medium term future of the team..

The attacker is synonymous with goal, work and sacrifice at the attack point, something that the team needs to face the multiple absences (Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite) and the little confidence in secondary players like Luuk De Jong.