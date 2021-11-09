Samsung continues to set the pace in the semiconductor market after announcing the development of the first LPDDR5X RAM, after doing the same with the LPDDR5 RAM three years ago.

The new LPDDR5X memory, which will eventually reach smartphones other devices that require low-power memory, promises higher speed, lower energy consumption and opens the door to 64GB memory with a single module.

Faster, more capacity, less energy

JEDEC (Joint Electronic Device Engineering Council) published the JESD209-5B standard defining the memory in July 2021 RAM LPDDR5X. Once again, Samsung’s semiconductor division has been the first to make the new standard a reality.

The company has announced the development of the first 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, based on 14 nm lithography, versus 10 nm for LPDDR5 RAM. LPDDR memory is one that is incorporated in smartphones and other devices where reduced power consumption is needed, although Samsung thinks that the LPDDR5X standard will also be useful in servers and cars.

As in previous evolutions, LPDDR5X memory promises increased speed, capacity and energy savings. The top speed of this memory reaches 8.5 Gbps, approximately 1.3 times faster than the theoretical 6.4 Gbps of LPDDR5 memory. The energy savings calculated by Samsung is 20% less compared to LPDDR5.

LPDDR5X RAM is up to 1.3 times faster and consumes 20% less than LPDDR5. Plus, it can go up to 64GB per package.

Another advantage of LPDDR5X memory is in the maximum capacity. Thanks to the 16 GB LPDDR5X memory chip, it will be possible to have up to 64 GB of RAM in a single package. This does not mean that we will soon see mobiles with 64 GB of RAM, although the theoretical possibility is there.

At the moment it is not known when we will first see the LPDDR5X memory in smartphones. The next high-end and super-high-end phones from Samsung are good candidates, and it is rumored that the Xiaomi 12 could have this memory, but at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

More information | Samsung