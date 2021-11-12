Almost half of the month of November has now passed and, as usual, the sales data and figures for the previous month are beginning to arrive. In that sense, we have now known that Far Cry 6 is crowned the best-selling game of October 2021 in the United States, a market with particularities but that serves as a reflection of the industry given the volume of sales it moves. The numbers have been provided by Mat Piscatella, video game industry analyst at NPD Group. In a thread on his Twitter account he has offered interesting details about last month’s figures and how Far Cry 6 it is already one of the most successful games of the entire year.

US NPD SW – Far Cry 6 debuted as October’s best-selling game, instantly becoming the 8th best-selling game of 2021 to date. Far Cry 6 ranked 1st on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms in October. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 12, 2021

“Far Cry 6 has debuted as the best-selling game of October, instantly becoming the 8th best-selling game of 2021 up to now. Far Cry 6 has been placed in the first position on both PlayStation and Xbox ”, explains Piscatella, specifying the initial success of the Ubisoft video game a little more. The second position has been Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead by Turtle Rock. Being the second best seller also both on Xbox and PlayStation, the figures once again refute the false talk that the games that are released on Xbox Game Pass do not sell well.

In the third place we find Metroid Dread, exclusive to Nintendo Switch and an event for the development of Spanish video games, since the title is the work of MercurySteam. Thus, these are the most notable data in terms of sales in the United States during last October, which makes Far Cry 6 the clear winner, showing that Ubisoft’s first-person action franchise still in top shape and that users look forward to each new numbered installment.