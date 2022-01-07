The year 2022 has started with the arrival of rumors of new projects. While the remake of The Last of Us points to be imminent, Electronic Arts could be close to making the announcement of the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Although the Respawn Entertainment studio now focuses continuously on Apex Legends while its founder Vince Zampella is now the head of the entire Battlefield franchise, Star Wars Jedi was consolidated as a franchise by the time its first installment reached the 10 million copies sold.

Although Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has not been officially or publicly announced, EA has already made it clear to investors that the title will eventually reach consoles and PC. Now journalist Jeff Grubb Has mentioned on his show “Grubbsnax” on Giant Bomb that sequel reveal will happen before E3 2022. Thus, before June we will know the first details of the title that could be launched this year or already in 2023.

It is unknown since when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has been in development, since Respawn has never officially recognized the development of the sequelAlthough last year I was looking for a producer to work on a new Star Wars title while a slew of job openings were released in July for “a new single player adventure“which had begun to unfold.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tops Amazon Prime Gaming’s list of free games for January

After releasing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 with 4K resolution, HDR, 60 FPS, higher resolution textures and improved models, EA mentioned that it would continue “investing in the Star Wars Jedi and Mass Effect franchises“, promising news in 2022 and more news about the franchise next year that awaits “share your vision for the galaxy far, far away“. When will the long-awaited announcement take place?

Related topics: EA

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe