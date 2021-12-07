Failing in a project does not mean failing as a person

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

To avoid feeling that we have failed in a project, it is important to learn to value the whole process and not just the results. Let’s see how to do it.

Many times, Failing a project is interpreted as an unsuccessful goal. However, failure has other forms as well.

It may be staying in the comfort zone for fear that things will not turn out the way we expect. Or even not being able to use a mistake as an opportunity to improve. Let’s see a little more what it is all about and how failure can become our main ally in certain circumstances.

What does it mean to fail a project?

Not being able to achieve what you want stirs up a lot of emotions: frustration, anguish, discomfort. It is important to recognize and manage them to prevent them from beginning to affect our mood and self-esteem. Of a mistake we can always learn and make a positive self-criticism.

The fact of resignifying the failure in a project can also help: it does not change us as people. It just means that we tried and failed, but another opportunity can always present itself. It is necessary to start to get out of success.

Failing on a project is sometimes the only way to make a difference.. Many decisions that are made by inertia are challenged by varied and unexpected results. Results that are totaled under the label of failure, but that actually allow us to innovate, rethink and bet on creativity.

The fear of future failures can be paralyzing, leaving us in a comfort zone that does not allow us to evolve.

Why do some projects often fail?

Some of the reasons why many projects fall short are the following:

Bad planning: there is no real estimate of the resources we need, either in money or in time.

there is no real estimate of the resources we need, either in money or in time. They proposed overly ambitious plans, but unrealistic.

Bad communication or management.

or management. Overconfidence and lack of preparation: Any project we undertake requires that we anticipate certain scenarios.

Any project we undertake requires that we anticipate certain scenarios. Lack of equipment: sometimes we concentrate all efforts on ourselves and do not ask others for help. In some cases, you have to learn to delegate.

sometimes we concentrate all efforts on ourselves and do not ask others for help. In some cases, you have to learn to delegate. Projects also fail because there are no controls. So when there are setbacks or deviations from the objectives, we fail to warn them in time to make the necessary adjustments.

What to take into account to advance in our projects?

First of all, you have to know that your worth as a person does not depend on the success or failure of a project. It depends on many other things, such as striving to achieve what you want or being respectful of others.

So, learn to relativize the importance of a result, not to stay with a reading of all or nothing. In order not to be detained in a situation, it is important to recognize and accept it.

For this reason, you can also find out what it is that really distresses you about having failed. Many times we discover that there is another underlying reason that has little to do with the task itself, but with what you projected on it.

In turn, it is necessary to be flexible, adapt to situations as they arise and seek to apply our creativity to find new outlets. We also have to work on tolerance for frustration so that the matter does not affect us more than necessary.

Acknowledge your emotions, accept that you are having a bad time, get angry or take a few days to recover. But don’t pretend that nothing happened here. Only a foolish person, unable to take advantage of a learning circumstance, will overlook the opportunity to improve.

Secondly, it is also important to be clear about our objectives. This way we can be oriented regarding where we want to go and also monitor progress.

The path to what is understood as success it implies obstacles and unfulfilled objectives that cannot discourage us.

Resilient to failure

Making an opportunity out of failure or crisis is the sense of resilience. It is to recognize that we are vulnerable, that we are not perfect, but perfectible.

In this way, we also allow ourselves to enjoy the processes, instead of just evaluating the results. In different parts of the world, entrepreneurs started a movement anti-exitista, in which they share all those situations they went through before arriving to the top. Success is what everyone sees, but behind it there are numerous mistakes and failures.

Let’s normalize mistakes

A well-known phrase says that there is no worse battle than the one that does not occur. By this, what is meant is that before we start, we already have a negative. So why wouldn’t we, what do we have to lose?

It is best to try and accept that a situation has only two possible outcomes: it can go right or wrong. However, both results have something to teach us.

Therefore, when starting a project it is important to recognize that there is a margin of error from which we can learn. Making mistakes part of our life will allow us to live them more naturally and with less frustration.

Finally, let’s think that failing in a project implies that we have a project, which is an indication of motivation and interest. That is to say, let’s go on to accept that the failure it is inherent in any movement we make. He who lives, who breathes, who moves is wrong. And living is worth it.

