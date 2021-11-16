The prospects are not promising: in Mexico 83.8 people are murdered a day, enough to leave a small European country like Monaco without inhabitants in a year and this, according to the figures of the Security Department of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

The 4T has not been successful in its fight against corruption, the president’s main flag, which the quasi owner of the Palace never tires of reiterating, the country is in the 135th position worldwide in corruption, according to the 2021 Rule of Law ranking that measures three forms of corruption: bribery, undue influence of public or private interests, and misuse of public funds or other resources.

In economics … no, neither, according to a preliminary estimate of gross domestic product (GDP), in the third quarter there was a contraction of 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi ), which represents a huge setback compared to what analysts expected, who expected an expansion of 6.2 percent at the end of the year, according to a survey by the Bank of Mexico.

Shortage of medicines, cuts and more cuts to the budget of the dependencies, hospitals on the ground, athletes without safe and comfortable spaces, artists who beg for jobs … The change was a fallacy. The promised land offered by the messiah is not close, and we continue to be shipwrecked.

Sincerely before this panorama and after three years of resistance, each one from their trenches, there is nothing left but to laugh and of course not at the presidential inauguration or at how much it has cost to achieve democracy, but at the forms, their clumsiness.

A clear example of how to do it and do it well is El Champ, who accurately analyzes each morning carefully and inserts dialogues with the president, thus using technology to make the moment a replica of what surely we all would like to say to López Obrador.

The political satire that El Champ does seeks to find a truth, an argument that explains reality through jokes before it, neither the president nor his entire entourage can do anything, it is a fair intervention with the sole intention of revealing what it is not so obvious or it is not so for everyone.

The channels have been expanded with social networks, modern satire is not limited to the ridiculous and repetitive burlesque that television timidly undertook, now there is room for many options according to the interest of each user of the different platforms. This is where El Champ grows as a character and as a source of information, thus, a source of information.

He is not the only one, but if he is the one who analyzes the situation the most to insert an acid and harsh joke, so much so that the president has already subtly requested that “I change his attitude” to the already well-known “shut up Hugo”, let’s hope that he will It says “until there it is” and the recommendation does not become a shroud.