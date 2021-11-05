Meta wants to have more income with Facebook and is preparing for the monetization of the groups with some news.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company is always in the news and has been especially talked about lately. Not only has the name of Facebook changed to Meta and work on the metaverse, social networks also continue to add news and groups can now be monetized.

Facebook published an article yesterday about some news on the social network. Those focused on monetizing its use and that administrators open the door to obtain income with their content and different products.

Group admins will now have the option to create other subgroups that users can subscribe to through monthly fees in order to obtain exclusive content and updates or of special interest.

Facebook had a project that aimed to collect medical data from its users.

The formula is not too surprising and resembles crowdfunding platforms and similar services. Other social networks such as Twitter are also evaluating options of the same type for a long time

The objective they explain on Facebook is that in this way they can “offer more meaningful experiences to your members“. We suppose that when receiving a financial amount it is also assumed that there will be an effort to share higher quality posts.

This novelty will be implanted slowly, but once we have the official announcement hopefully it won’t take too long. Although it is not the only one destined to add payment options.

The possibility of sell merchandising products and organize collections It will also be implemented through groups in an effort so that users get used to the step that this company has been trying to push for a long time: stop associating Facebook with something absolutely free.

Meta’s plans are more or less clear and we have seen them in different directions, such as online stores through WhatsApp. Now we will check if this option for Facebook groups has any scope.