This new feature that will come to the side panel of Chrome will allow you to access the new reading mode without leaving the page you are on.

Multitasking is one of the advances that have been made in operating systems but also in browsers, a way that allows us to do two things at the same time to manage our work increasing productivity, and for example Chrome enables the possibility of accessing to a side panel with different shortcuts that are great without having to leave the initial window.

For users who have it enabled, the Chrome side panel currently houses the reading list, bookmarks, Google Lens results and very soon I might also add reading mode as discovered in the Chromium repository by user Leopeva64-2.

Reading mode is now available in Chrome stable as long as you add a developer brand allowing you to read the articles on your favorite pages in simplified mode, until now occupying the entire browser screen.

But with this new feature this reading mode you could activate it on the side panel, with which you could read the simplified articles in this panel without having to leave the main window through which we could continue browsing other websites.

This is especially important for the office work theme, since you could count on the Chrome side panel showing you a simplified view of the article while you work in the large window.

This new feature is now available in Chrome Canary, and in those sites where reader mode is available, you just have to open the side panel and click on the reader mode tab. The good thing is that Chrome remembers the last tab you were on when you closed the side panel.

Of course, if you change to another tab with another article and you want to see it in the side panel, you must close it and reopen it. It is unknown if in the future it will not be necessary to close and reopen the panel, and perhaps the Chromium developers could end up adding a button to reload the tab in reader mode.