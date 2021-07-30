for the COVID-19 pandemic. In this way, the newly created competition saw its first season reduced to three tests. But nevertheless,. This event taking placewill focus on the increase in temperatures that is occurring in non-desert areas and that causes an increase in forest fires, especially in the summer season.

Alexander Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, has assured about this new appointment: «I am pleased to confirm that Extreme E is finalizing plans to contest its Island X-Prix in Sardinia, Italy. We are delighted to have the support of the local authorities in planning our first European event. Extreme E was created in the spirit of raising awareness about the issues of climate change. A crisis that does not affect only remote places. It is of increasing concern in North America and Europe, with higher temperatures, heat waves and wildfires.».

Richard Washington, a professor at the University of Oxford and founder of the Extreme E Scientific Committee, added: “Rising temperatures and forest fires are now a threat on every continent. Only in the last few years have we seen devastation in the Amazon, Australia, Siberia, Canada, and the Mediterranean region. With the thresholds crossed by climate change, wildfires are larger, more intense, more damaging and last longer. New ways of forecasting wildfires and new ways of adapting to them are urgently needed. Extreme E will focus on this situation in Sardinia».