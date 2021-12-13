Great news for the entire Teamfight Tactics community of players is that 2022 already awaits us with the competitive season for the new Teamfight Tactics set: Weapons and Gadgets. Before knowing the details and changes of the competition, two key points for all strategists who want to participate:

Something that has caught our attention is that the first stage, Open Qualifiers / Open Qualifiers, begins on January 7. Everyone can register now in the ESL Portal, there they will find more details of dates, points and regulations.

There will be $ 10,000 in regional prizes and two places in the World Championship, where an additional $ 250,000 will be distributed. Why do you start until January 7? With this month of preparation, we want all strategists in the region to have the maximum time available to create new strategies and adapt to the new set.

Whether with a top ranking position or flawless participation in the qualifiers, everyone will have a chance to participate and achieve the glory of TFT. What was it that changed and why? Now yes! We go with the details and changes for the season.

After several qualifiers with thousands of players from all over LATAM participating, we continue to apply improvements to our competitive format thanks to the feedback from the most prominent representatives and several of the most constant participants in the region.

The goal will always be an increasingly optimal qualifying system and an ever-improving competitive experience for all of our players. Here’s a breakdown of the format for Hulks and Gadgets:

The changes to this set have several objectives, which we would like to share with all of you: